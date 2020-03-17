Taylor Swift & And Her Guests Slayed With Their Performance During The 1989 Tour

Taylor Swift released her seventh studio album titled Lover in 2019. The album was the only album in 2019 that sold one million pure copies. But before Lover album, Taylor Swift’s 1989 era is considered to be her career-defining era. The singer ruled global music charts with her 1989 album and toured some of the most prestigious arenas and stadiums. During her 1989 World tour, Taylor Swift inivted some of the most world-famous musicians and celebrities and enthralled the audience as she performed with them.

Taylor Swift’s tour guests on the 1989 tour

1. Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have been best pals since Selena’s Disney days. Now both stars have been pals for more than 10 years. During the 1989 tour, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez performed her song Good For You live. For those of you who are not aware of this, before this iconic performance, Selena Gomez had never performed Good For You in front of a live audience. The two pop stars left the Los Angeles audience demanding more of their comradery after their performance.

2. Justin Timberlake

Taylor Swift’s fans are aware of the fact Justin Timberlake was Swift’s childhood crush. But the 1989 tour got better when Taylor and Justin Timberlake performed the song Mirrors together. Watch Taylor Swift and Justin Timberlake perform Mirrors on the 1989 tour here.

3. Lisa Kudrow

Taylor Swift in several interviews has confessed that she is F.R.I.E.N.D.S. fans. But her 1989 tour audience was in for a surprise when the sitcom fan invited Phoebe Buffay a.k.a. Lisa Kudrow on stage. The two singers performed the world-famous track Smelly Cat on the stage.

4. Wiz Khalifa

Wiz Khalifa rose to fame when he rapped in the Paul Walker tribute song See You Again. His popularity was the biggest clue that the rapper will perform with Taylor Swift on the 1989 tour. So watch Taylor Swift and Wiz Khalifa serenading the crowd with their rendition of See You Again.

