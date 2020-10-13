Is Victoria Pedretti Related To Hilary Duff? Here Is What Fans Think

The American actor, Victoria Pedretti has become internet’s new crush ever since The Haunting of Bly Manor was released on Netflix. The series was released on October 9 and is a worthy successor of The Haunting of Hill House, from Mike Flanagan’s Haunting Anthology. Ever since the series released on the streaming platform, fans across twitter cannot stop gushing over Pedretti. Many fans started pointing out the fact that Pedretti had a resemblance to actor Hilary Duff. Read on to find out, “Is Victoria Pedretti related to Hilary Duff?”

Is Victoria Pedretti related to Hilary Duff?

Fans of The Haunting of Bly Manor will be thrilled to know that there is a new celebrity lookalike pair in town, and it’s none other than Hilary Duff and Victoria Pedretti. Pedretti has become a household name, with her appearance in The Haunting of Hill House, You season 2, and The Haunting of Bly Manor. Many fans have recently been taking to Twitter to express how Victoria Pedretti looks like Hilary Duff. Some of the fans also added actor Kat Dennings into the mix. However, the resemblance in looks is as far as the connection between Pedretti and Duff goes. The two actors are not even remotely related in real life.

victoria pedretti and hilary duff look so alike! pic.twitter.com/1O9B0dq35M — identify as internet explorer (@idekwhybutwell) December 27, 2019

Victoria Pedretti looks like Kat Dennings and Hilary Duff's love child pic.twitter.com/brwdyuz4k5 — ï½“ï½…ï½™ (@someonetoafter) December 28, 2019

One fan on Twitter pointed out the fact that Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) and Joe Goldberg from You season 2, look very much similar to Hilary Duff and her husband Matthew Koma. And fans cannot deny that the resemblance indeed is uncanny. Another Twitter user also stated how Hilary Duff had played Penn Badgley’s love interest (Olivia Burke) in Gossip Girl.

the fact Hilary Duff and her husband are out here looking like Love and Joe from YouðŸ˜­ pic.twitter.com/wwjMD0PoUf — jack (@jesuisjcc) January 10, 2020

Not me forgetting Penn Badgley (Joe Goldberg/Dan Humphrey) also broke Hilary Duff’s heart on Gossip Girl... But ISTG Victoria Pedretti (Love Quinn) could’ve easily played Isabella aka Lizzie Mguire’s doppelgänger!!! Just look @ them pic.twitter.com/z7Dcic6vch — LIZZIE’S SO GOLDEN âœ¨ (@lizziecherri) January 11, 2020

Since the FIRST episode of you season 2 I always said that Love looks JUST like Hilary Duff https://t.co/ajPyWSPC0p — Taylor Pratt (@tpratt97) January 10, 2020

Victoria Pedretti in The Haunting of Bly Manor

Source: Still from Netflix series

The story of The Haunting of Bly Manor revolves around a young American au pair, Dani Clayton (Victoria Pedretti). She is hired by a wealthy man in England to look after his niece and nephew. Dani arrives at the family’s country house, the Bly Manor but she does not arrive alone, she brings with her some demons from her past that will haunt her during her stay at the Bly Manor. Moreover, she notices that a lot of sinister things have been going around in the Bly Manor.

Hilary Duff to return in Lizzie McGuire Disney reboot

The popular Disney show, Lizzie McGuire is headed back to the screen. A report on Variety in January 2020 revealed that the original creator of Lizzie McGuire, Terri Minsky decided to step away from her role as showrunner on the Disney+ revival. Moreover, the shooting schedule got further delayed as Hilary Duff went on a honeymoon with her new husband, Matthew Koma in early 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic induced a worldwide lockdown. However, as more production issues arose, the production has been halted for on the show for time being.

