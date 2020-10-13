'Scream 5' Star Kyle Gallner Says 'fans Will Love The Upcoming Film Scream 5'

Scream is one of the most popular meta-horror movie franchises in recent times. The upcoming reboot or fifth instalment has been garnering a lot of attention for its cast ensemble. The film includes several members from the previous cast who are making a comeback, along with new faces joining the franchise. Now, Kyle Gallner, who is a part of the film, recently revealed that fans of Wes Craven's original Scream will love the upcoming Scream 5.

During an interview with Collider, Kyle opened up about what he found really cool about the script is that there is a lot of that kind of magic that the first one had. He also said that people who love the original film will also love the upcoming version.

Also, this is not the first time that Kyle Gallner will be rebooting iconic horror franchises created by Wes Craven. Earlier in 2010, the actor starred in the reboot film titled, A Nightmare on Elm Street, which put a new spin on the legend of Freddy Krueger. However, the film didn't get enough appreciation from the audience, since they thought the story's attempt to reinvent Krueger's storey to make it more believable and gritty was an inconsistency with the campy tone of the original franchise.

Scream 5 cast

The cast of Scream reboot has been rising steadily. Actors such as David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox and Marley Shelton will reprise their roles as Sidney Prescott, Dewey Riley, Gale Weathers and Judy Hicks, from the previous Scream movies. The new members in the film will include Jack Quid, Dylan Minnette, Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Mason Gooding, and Mikey Madison. They're cast in unknown roles, and any of them may be the next murderer or murderers in the Scream movie.

The script of the film will be penned by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. Kevin Williamson, who wrote the original script for Scream, is on-board, as an executive producer. Chad Villella will also serve as an executive producer for the film. It was recently announced that Scream 5 will be arriving in theatres on January 14, 2022.

