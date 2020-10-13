Katy Perry's Fans Freak Out As Bloom's Ex Miranda Comments "love You"

Recently, model Miranda Kerr left a sweet comment on singer and new mom Katy Perry’s Instagram post. This comment drove their fans wild since Miranda Kerr is actor Orlando Bloom’s ex-wife and Orlando is now engaged to Perry.

Miranda comments “love you” on Katy’s post

Katy Perry is finally returning as the judge on the singing reality show, American Idol. On Monday, the show started its production once again. Katy Perry shared this update on Instagram in a black and white cow-print costume. While many fans were ecstatic about this news, a single comment on this post is making major headlines.

Also read | Millie Bobby Brown Slays Lip Sync Battle With Katy Perry's 'Hot N Cold'; Watch

Katy Perry received a special comment from none other than former Victoria’s Secret model Miranda Kerr. Miranda Kerr commented, “Omg you’re amazing! Love you”. This comment spread like wildfire and fans of both the celebrities were here for it. Take a look at Katy Perry’s Instagram post, Miranda Kerr’s comment, and the subsequent fan reactions to this comment here.

This comment caused a major stir because both Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr have a common connection between each other. Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom were married. But unfortunately, the two got divorced in 2013. Miranda and Orlando share the joint custody of their nine-year-old son Flynn.

Also read | Katy Perry Slams Popular Misconception Of Motherhood: 'Being A Mom Isn't A Full Time Job'

After Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom’s split, they both started seeing other people. Orlando and Katy Perry started dating in 2016. But they split after a year. Although this split did not last long and they reunited in 2018. In 2019, Orlando and Katy took a further in their relationship and got engaged. On August 26, 2020, the couple welcomed their first daughter Daisy.

In a recent interview with Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Orlando Bloom talked about his daughter Daisy. In the interview, he revealed that Daisy is a mix of him and his fiancé Katy Perry. He also added that she shares Perry’s famous blue eyes. Furthermore, Orlando Bloom also revealed that he chants a Buddhist mantra in Daisy’s ears every morning to soothe her.

Also read | Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom's Combined Net Worth Details As They Welcome First Baby

Also read | Katy Perry Opens Up About Collaborating With Blackpink; Read

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.