Is '12 Strong' A True Story? Here's Everything You Need To Know About Chris Hemsworth Film

12 Strong is an action-war movie directed by Nicolai Fuglsig and written by Ted Tally and Peter Craig. Released in 2018, 12 Strong cast includes Chris Hemsworth, Michael Shannon, Michael Peña, Navid Negahban, Trevante Rhodes, Geoff Stults, Thad Luckinbill, William Fichtner, and Rob Riggle.

12 Strong is based on a non-fiction book Horse Soldiers by Doug Stanton. The story is about the U.S. Army Special Forces sent to Afghanistan soon after the 9/11 attacks. The film can be watched on Netflix and has received mixed reviews from critics. The IMDb rating of the film is 6.6 out of 10. Is 12 Strong a true story? Read further to know about the story of 12 Strong.

About the film 12 Strong

12 Strong tells the story of the first Special Forces team posted to Afghanistan after 9/11. The team was posted under the leadership of a new captain and must work with an Afghan warlord to take down the Taliban.

Is 12 Strong a true story?

The movie is based on a true story based on the facts of 9/11 attack. The majority of the characters in the film are fictional, but they are inspired by actual people. Chris Hemsworth, who portrays U.S. Army Captain Mitch Nelson in the film, is not a real person but was inspired by Mark Nutsch. Mark was the leader of the Green Beret unit to be called 'the horse soldiers'. Chris met the real-life soldier to prepare for his role.

Every helicopter in the movie is an actual 160th helicopter as stated by Army Special Operations Command spokesman Lt. Col. Robert Bockholt. Rob Riggle, a former U.S. Marine, portrayed the unit's commanding officer Colonel Max Bowers, under whom Riggle served in Afghanistan during the same period. Michael Shannon portrayed real-life Chief Warrant Officer 2 Bob Pennington. William Fichtner played Col. John F. Mulholland Jr. Elsa Pataky played Amy Nutsch and Navid Negahban portrayed General Abdul Rashid Dostum.

According to Mark, 12 Strong doesn't stick to the facts entirely. Some details were exaggerated for the film, but the story remains to be true. Though the facts may be stretched, the film still represents the heroes of the attack.

