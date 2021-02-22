Is 'Jungle' Movie A True Story? Here's Everything About Yossi Ghinsberg's Survival Tale

Directed by Greg McLean, Jungle is a 2017 biographical survival drama that chronicles the real story of an Israeli adventurer Yossi Ghinsberg. The plot of the film details how a mysterious guide escorts an enthusiastic adventurer and his friend into the Amazon jungle. With an ugly twist, their journey turns into a horrifying ordeal as the deadliest threat of wildlife and nature forces them to fight for survival. The film features Daniel Radcliffe as Yossi Ghinsberg, who amidst the journey gets stranded in the Amazon alone. Here’s all that you need to know about the plot of the film.

Is Jungle movie a true story?

Jungle chronicles the life of Yossi Ghinsberg who is worldwide famous for his survival story after being stranded in an uncharted part of the Bolivian Amazon jungle for three weeks back in the year 1981. It all began when Yossi’s ambition of discovering the amazon leads him to a mysterious Austrian Karl Ruprechter who claimed to be a geologist. Karl, as per Variety, reportedly told Ghinsberg that he planned an expedition into the uncharted Amazon in search of gold.

Ghinsberg sought this as an opportunity to explore the unexplored areas and immediately Karl with other two acquaintance Marcus Stamm and Kevin Gale. The four of them delved into a Bolivian adventure to seeking gold and ended up splitting after being low on supplies. They planned a retreat however, Karl refused to continue on the trip and his deceit led to distrust within the group. Post this Ghinsberg and Gale parted their ways.

Gale and Ghinsberg decided to continue rafting and were separated when the raft neared a waterfall. After being stranded for a few days, Gale was rescued by a fisherman. However, lost and separated from his friend, Ghinsberg spent the next three weeks in the jungle stranded alone before being rescued by the search party.

After being rescued, Ghinsberg found that Karl who claimed to be a geologist was, in reality, a heinous criminal. At the time of the film’s release, the survivor in an interview with Variety said that director Greg did a ‘masterful job’ as the movie was made on a limited budget. According to him, watching Daniel Radcliffe essay his role was just ‘surreal’ for him.

