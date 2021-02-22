Is 'Cool Runnings' Based On A True Story? Read On To Find More

Cool Runnings is a 1993 sports comedy film. Directed by Jon Turteltaub and starring Leon Robinson, Doug E. Doug, Rawle D. Lewis, Malik Yoba, and John Candy, the movie was inspired by true events. The movie tells the story of Jamaican national team's debut in bobsleigh event. Hans Zimmer gave music for the film. The movie also marks John Candy's last film to release before his demise in 1994.

Also Read | Dhanush's 'Jagame Thandhiram' Trailer Introduces 'notorious' Gangster Suruli; Watch

Is Cool Runnings based on a true story?

Cool Runnings is loosely inspired by true events that happened at the 1988 Olympics. The characters in the film are fictional. The names of the team members are changed, and some events have also been altered for the film to stand alone.

The movie tells the story of the Jamaican national team's efforts and eventual success in the bobsled event. The movie begins with Derice's attempt to qualify at a 100m track event. He later forms a team to participate in the bobsled event. The teams do all sorts of jobs to earn enough to be able to participate in the Olympics. The original bobsled team comprised Dudley Stokes, Devon Harris, Casewell Allen and Michael White.

Also Read | Taylor Swift & Tom Hiddleston's Relationship Timeline | Have A Look

How accurate is the movie, Cool Runnings?

The movie, although loosely inspired, does have some on-screen accuracy. The makers have also used an original clip from the actual crash that happened at the event. The movie was shot in Calgary, Canada where the 1988 Olympics also took place. The movie ends with an epilogue showing the Jamaican team's return to 1992 Olympics. Cool Runnings' story is an emotional one that latches on the feeling of an underdog's success.

The team's coach, Pat Brown said that the team did not face any animosity from other teams, unlike what was shown in the film. The movie is largely fictional with only a fraction depicting the reality. The struggle of the team was real, but the movie, probably not.

Also Read | Dhanush Unveils First Single Of 'Karnan'; Fans Say 'it's Next Level Thalaiva'

More on the film

Staying true to the original events, Cool Runnings story was filmed in Canada and Jamaica. It was filmed in Calgary, Canada first taking advantage of abundant snow. In Jamaica, the movie was filmed at parishes Discovery Bay and Kingston. Jimmy Cliff's cover of John Nash's 'I Can See Clearly Now' was a hit and also charted in several countries.

Also Read | Johnny Nash's Fans Extend Tribute As 'I Can See Clearly Now' Singer Passes Away At 80

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.