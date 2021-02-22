Is Project X Based On A True Story? Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Movie

Project X is an American comedy film released in 2012 and was directed by Iranian director Nima Nourizadeh. The film revolves around three friends Thomas, Costa, and J.B who plan to gain popularity by throwing parties but this plan quickly gets out of their control and they land themselves in such a mess that the day becomes one of the worst days of their lives. Many people after watching the film wondered — is Project X based on a true story? Here's everything you need to know about the authenticity of the story.

Also Read | Where Was 'Barry Lyndon' Filmed? Shooting Locations Of This 1975's Period Drama Revealed

Also Read | Where Was Along The Great Divide Filmed? Here's A Peek Into The Shooting Locations

Is Project X based on a true story?

According to MTV, Project X is reported to have been based on the true story of Corey Delaney, a 16-year old teenager who held a party in his parents' house after announcing it on the social media website called MySpace. To his surprise, five hundred people turned up to the party and a fight between the police and the civilians broke out at the party. While most of the incidents are based on the true story but some incidents like stuffing a midget in an oven and setting the house on fire didn't actually happen with Corey Delaney.

Project X story details

Thomas Kub wants to celebrate his 17th birthday by throwing a small party with some friends. His two friends Costa and J.B convince him to invite a few more people than intended and then once people start showing up, things get out of Thomas's hands which even lead to a fight between the police and the ones that attended the party.

Also Read | Megan Thee Stallion Stands Strong For 'boo' Pardison; Addresses Their Supposed Fight Video

About Project X cast & crew

Thomas Mann plays the role of Thomas in the movie whereas Oliver Cooper and Jonathan Daniel Brown play the role of the other two friends Costa and J.B. Dax Flame, Kirby Blanton, Brady Hender are also a part of the movie. Famous actors, Miles Teller and Caitlin Dulany also play small roles in the film.

Also Read | Is 'Jungle' Movie A True Story? Here's Everything About Yossi Ghinsberg's Survival Tale

The film is directed by Nima Nourizadeh and written by Matt Drake, Micheal Bacall. The film is produced by The Hangover director, Todd Philips and Bradley Cooper. The cinematography of the movie is done by Ken Sang whereas the film is edited by Jeff Groth.

Image Credits: @projectxmovie Instagram

Also Read | Alia Bhatt Wishes Future Relative Kareena On Baby With 'Timtim' Mention; Neetu Shares Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.