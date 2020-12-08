Is 'A Recipe For Seduction' Real? KFC Makes Mini Movie Starring Mario Lopez

The holiday season is already upon us. With Thanksgiving out of the way, people across the world are gearing up for Christmas. Amidst the hubbub of Christmas, KFC always finds creative ways of making the holidays more delightful. This year KFC has brought a mini-movie to lighten up everyone’s mood as Christmas approaches. The mini-movie is called ‘A Recipe for Seduction?’ and is a mystery. KFC has partnered with Lifetime and Mario Lopez to re-imagine the story behind the iconic recipe of KFC chicken. Find out, “Is A Recipe for Seduction real?”

Is 'A Recipe for Seduction' real?

Although the fast-food restaurant is known for revamping its Colonel portrayals, but, this year the brand has expanded beyond that traditional commercial. A Recipe for Seduction narrates the story of food, love and betrayal make for tasty intrigue. Staring Mario Lopez as Harland Sanders, this 15-minute movie is sure to make people crave for some KFC. As it must be clear by now, A Recipe for Seduction is neither a long-form film nor a real story.

It is a re-imagined tale meant to spice up your holiday season. During Holidays, many people love curling up on the couch and watching Lifetime movies. During holidays most people crave for a perfect love story that makes them dream of the happily ever after or the distraction from the daily grind. A Recipe for Seduction will debut on Lifetime on Sunday, December 13 at 12 p.m. ET/PT. The mini-movie will also be available on Lifetime’s streaming platforms.

What is ‘A Recipe for Seduction’ all about?

According to a report on Lifetime’s official website, A Recipe for Seduction shares how a handsome, young chef derails a mother’s plan for her heiress daughter. The chef’s secret fried chicken recipe entices the young girl and so does the air of mystery he carries around with him. Hence, the holiday affair ignites. Since a great movie deserves a feast, KFC revealed on its website that it is offering a special food delivery offer.

The company is partnering with Uber Eats, a $20 or more purchase will come with six free extra crispy tenders. This special offer is available December 13 through December 19. Orders need to be placed via UberEats.com or the app.

KFC pokes fun at Prince William

The fast-food chain, KFC recently jumped on the bandwagon of responding to the viral image of Prince William peeking into one of its restaurants with a lighthearted response. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had made a surprise visit into London on October 20 and met with some of the finalists of the Kate’s ‘Hold Still’ photography project. While the royal couple was in Waterloo, Prince William was snapped peeking inside a KFC restaurant before waving to the customers dining inside.

Since then, the pictures of Duke of Cambridge took the internet by storm leaving hundreds of internet users amused. Many even made it into a joke about a range of different topics. Now, KFC UK joined the meme-fest by writing a caption starting off by “William whispered…” that he “can’t wait to be wing”. This was followed by another tweet where the fast-food chain said that it is regretting not mentioning the Duke of Cambridge as the “His Royal Highness”. Nevertheless, KFC’s response was also well-received by internet users with one of them saying “brilliant, you both”.

William whispered quietly to himself;



“Oh, I just can’t wait to be wing” pic.twitter.com/oKlQPiV3YJ — KFC UK & Ireland (@KFC_UKI) October 20, 2020

Looks fine to me pic.twitter.com/mRKIYVSYDu — Josh (@josh_418) October 20, 2020

Hahaha this is Brilliant!



Guy just wanted a zinger box meal pic.twitter.com/OLB0K2druz — Kayla Adams (@KaylaAdams___) October 20, 2020

