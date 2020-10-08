Man Aims To Eat KFC Meal For 100 Days For 'mental Health' Fundraiser

An Australian man has vowed to chug a KFC Zinger Box meal every day for 100 days straight in a fundraiser for the research institute to investigate more about mental health. The man nicknamed ‘the Colonel’ said in an online post that he will consume the zinger meal every day in order to raise funds for the Black Dog Institute in Australia and would film himself to win the trust of his online fanbase. In a YouTube video that was posted by KLH100, 'The Colonel’ can be seen stacking the eatables in his motorcade as he urged fans for their “support”. He then chowed down a humungous burger with loads of cheese.

According to a UK broadcaster Gent Side, the man named Seamus Murphy posts regular evidence for his followers ingesting KFC Zinger meal each day. A regular box that Seamus gobbles consists of a large Zinger Burger, fries, a pot of gravy, and a soft drink. The man on the errand is expected to have consumed nearly 486,000 kilojoules by the time he completes the 100 day Zinger Meal challenge. In one of the videos that he shared, he can be heard telling his fans that eating a KFC meal every day was in fact redundant, but he kept it “spicy” by including bacon or cheese. Seamus weighed almost 66.5 kgs but by the 19th day, he gained1 kg, which implies he would probably gain some 71.7kgs on the 100th day of the unique challenge.

Inspired to 'support a good cause'

“Everyone's saying my arteries are going to clog up. Don't worry about it! She'll be right. My heart has been through a fair bit. In the last 10 years, I've been training for this,” Seamus said in the video. Further, he revealed that the challenge would cost him $1,145 AU (£635) but it was to “support a good cause”. “I don't want people sending me money for food when there are people out there that need money for food more than I do,” he said in the footage. “My good mate Dools has a Black Dog Institute page set up for his mullet he's growing. If you donate to there, take a screenshot, send me a private message,” he added.

