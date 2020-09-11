KFC Trumps Rivals McDonald's To Save Cricket Australia With Multi-million Dollar Deal

Fast food giant KFC announced on Friday that they have renewed their contract with Cricket Australia to retain the naming rights for the Big Bash League. The deal will also include sponsorship rights for the Australian women's cricket team and the Rebel Women's Big Bash League. Extending what has been a 9-year-long partnership, KFC will continue their iconic partnership with the League where its 'bucketheads' and 'bucketballs' have become synonymous with the BBL.

Did someone say KFC?



We're delighted to announce our continued partnership with KFC, involving an extension as @BBL naming rights partner and new commitments with the @WBBL and @AusWomenCricket.



More on today's announcement: https://t.co/SDJQdHbZ0O pic.twitter.com/Ll7n3lxxdv — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) September 11, 2020

Australian women's cricket team sponsor: KFC beats McDonald's despite lower offer?

Acoording to a report in the Sydney Morning Herald, KFC's rivals McDonald's had offered in excess of AUD $10 million ($7.28 million USD) per year for the sponsorship rights for the Women's T20 league, including the Big Bash 2020 season. This is particularly shocking considering that KFC had put a must lesser sum of AUD $8 million ($5.8 million) a year. This move may anger fans and board members alike, considering that Cricket Australia has had to take some drastic action regarding personnel and pay cuts due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The publication also claimed that McDonald's also committed to allocating funds to state cricket boards, a move that would have provided at least temporary reprieve to the fund strapped boards, who have lost over 25% of their allocations from Cricket Australia.

Defending this decision, Cricket Australia's Executive General Manager for Fan Engagement, Anthony Everard, said that KFC’s contribution to the BBL’s success over the past nine seasons had been enormous. “When the KFC BBL was launched into the market a decade ago, few could have imagined the instant and profound impact it would have on the summer of cricket. Throughout that time, we’ve been exceptionally grateful to have the support of KFC, an iconic global brand whose energetic strategy perfectly aligns with the BBL and was a key component in the League’s success." Everard also expressed his delight at KFC's decision to support the Australian women's cricket team.

A Cricket Australia spokeswoman was also reported saying that “KFC is a longstanding partner of ours and loyalty is important to us during times like this."

India vs Australia 2020 series without a broadcaster at the moment

While KFC has extended its support to Cricket Australia for the Big Bash 2020 and the Australian women's cricket team sponsorships, Cricket Australia has another major problem to solve suddenly. The board has reportedly lose its partnership with broadcasters 'Channel 7' due to predictions of a fall in viewership from BBL and other tournaments this year. The free-to-air channel had signed a $AUD 450 million ($328 million approximately) deal with Cricket Australia in 2018, which was to last till 2024. The outcome is likely to impact the India vs Australia 2020 series as well as Cricket Australia's finances to a large extent this year.

Image Credits: KFC BBL Twitter