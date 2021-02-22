Is 'A Star Is Born' Based On A True Story? All About Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga's 2018 Film

A Star Is Born is a musical romantic drama film produced and directed by Bradley Cooper. The film stars Cooper, Lady Gaga, Dave Chappelle, Andrew Dice Clay, and Sam Elliott. The film is the fourth version of the 1937 movie that was also made in the year 1954 and the year 1976. The original 1937 film was also the inspiration behind the 2013 hit Bollywood musical Aashiqui 2.

Also read: Is 'Jungle' Movie A True Story? Here's Everything About Yossi Ghinsberg's Survival Tale

The film follows the story of a hard-drinking musician who falls in love with a young singer. The film was a critical and commercial success. It received several nominations and awards. The IMDb rating of the film is 7.6 out of 10. Is A Star is Born based on a true story? Read further to know more about A Star is Born story.

Is A Star Is Born based on a true story?

Cooper and Gaga's version of A Star Is Born is the fourth time the story has been told on film in Hollywood. According to Entertainment Weekly, the 1937 version of the film is reportedly based on the life of Colleen Moore, a silent film star. The script is inspired by Barbara Stanwyck, John Barrymore and John Bowers.

In 1937, when the first film came out, rumours were going around that the story was based on the real-life relationship of Barbara Stanwyck and Frank Fay. Many analysts have pointed out that the progression of Ally's character pin the 2018 film almost exactly mirrors Lady Gaga's real-life rise to fame. However, there is no official confirmation of a real-life inspiration or true story behind A Star Is Born.

Also read: Is 'Split' Based On A True Story? Find Out The Truth About Kevin Crumb's Character

The 1932 film, What Price Hollywood? shared many similarities and inspired A Star Is Born (1937). Though the film is not based on a true story, it is based on nearly a century of Hollywood productions. This concludes that history is a small kernel of a true story.

More about A Star Is Born

A Star Is Born (2018) grossed over $436 million worldwide. The film was recognized for Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, and Sam Elliott's performances. It marked Bradley Cooper's debut in film direction that received immense critical acclaim. The screenplay, cinematography and music were also deemed as its highpoint. The film earned five nominations at the 76th Golden Globe Awards and eight Oscar nominations. The film's soundtrack received seven Grammy nominations, winning four.

Also read: Is 'I Care A Lot' A True Story? Know All Details About Rosamund Pike's Thriller Movie

Also read: Is Young Rock Based On A True Story? This Is What Dwayne Johnson Has To Say About The Show

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.