Is Adam Sandler's Wife In The Wedding Singer? Read Details About 'The Wedding Singer' Cast

The Wedding Singer released in 1998, is an American romantic comedy movie directed by Frank Coraci, written by Tim Herlihy, and produced by Robert Simonds. It retells the story of a wedding singer who falls in love with a waitress. However, the singer and the waitress are both engaged, but to the wrong people. Fate intervenes to help them discover each other. The Wedding Singer cast includes Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore, and Christine Taylor. Eight years later, the film was turned into a Broadway musical under the same name and was nominated for five Tony Awards, including best musical.

The cast of The Wedding Singer -

Who is Rudy in The Wedding Singer?

The writer of the movie, Tim Herlihy is Rudy. He plays the bartender in the movie. He is a writer and also a producer, well known for The Wedding Singer, Pixels, and Saturday Night Live. He frequently writes/co-writes movies starring Adam Sandler.

Is Adam Sandler's wife in The Wedding Singer?

Adam Sandler and his friend Frank Coraci directed The Wedding Singer and said that his own experience with having his heart broken was part of what allowed him to dive into the film’s unique balance of humor and heartfelt romance. Though, Adam’s wife is not a part of the movie. Comedian Adam Sandler stars as The Wedding Singer as Robbie Hart, a musician who once dreamed of becoming a rock star, but is now happily living a simple life crooning for newlyweds. When his marriage gets called off, he must reevaluate what makes him happy and what he wants his life to look like. After The Wedding Singer, Adam continued starring in comedies.

Drew Barrymore as Julia

Drew Barrymore played kindhearted waitress Julia Sullivan in the film. Just engaged, Julia thinks she's found the one – that is until she meets Robbie. Barrymore has continued to act in and produce movies like Never Been Kissed, Charlie's Angels, Fever Pitch and He's Just Not That Into You under her Flower Films banner. Barrymore reunited with Sandler twice after The Wedding Singer, for 50 First Dates and Blended.

Christine Taylor played Holly

Christine Taylor played Julia's wild yet supportive sister Holly. Originally set up to date Robbie, Holly helps the singer realize his true feelings for Julia. Taylor has starred in movies like Zoolander, Dodgeball, and Tropic Thunder. She has worked on a myriad of small-screen comedies including Curb Your Enthusiasm, My Name Is Earl, and Arrested Development.

Sammy, portrayed by Allen Covert

Instead of searching for love like his companion, Robbie, Sammy spends his time trying to pick up different women. But that life can become lonely, and it’s certainly not what he wants for Robbie. This isn’t the last time Allen took a role in an Adam Sandler film. He continued to act in Little Nicky, 50 First Dates, and Sandy Wexler. His first lead role is for the comedy Grandma’s Boy, which Sandler executive produced.

Matthew Glave portrayed Glenn Guglia

Glenn Guglia who is Julia’s fiance, is the main antagonist in The Wedding Singer. Glenn is disclosed to be unloyal with Julia, and Robbie makes it his mission to protect her from him. Matthew Glave has acted in all kinds of television shows. In films, his credits include Rock Star, Get Smart, and Argo.

Angela Featherstone starred as Linda

Linda, Robbie’s fiancee, leaves him on their wedding day. She understands that he’s no longer the man she fell in love with. Since 1998, Angela has worked steadily, appearing in TV shows like Providence, The Guardian, and others.

Alexis Arquette as the character of George

Alexis Arquette played the character of George, a singer in Robbie’s band whose signature tune was her cover of Culture Club's Do You Really Want To Hurt Me, with her character's name a reference to Boy George. Arquette played roles in movies and television shows across all genres. Her credits include the TV show Friends and Xena: Warrior Princess and the film She's All That.

Rosie, portrayed by Ellen Albertini Dow

Ellen Albertini Dow played the role of Robbie's singing teacher, with a flair for rap, in The Wedding Singer. Her character is well known for her performance of Rapper’s Delight by The Sugarhill Gang. Dow's post-Wedding Singer credits comprised of Road Trip, Wedding Crashers and Not Another Not Another Movie, and numerous TV guest roles.

