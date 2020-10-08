These Photos Of Adam Sandler's Kids Having A Good Time With The Actor Are Adorable; See

Adam Sandler is known as the comedy legend of Hollywood. He never fails to make his fans laugh. However, off-screen, the comedian-actor is a devoted father of two. Adam Sandler and his wife Jackie Sandler are parents to two adorable daughters, Sadie and Sunny Sandler. Adam Sandler's kids often make cameos in his films. Here's are two pictures of Adam and his kids sharing a good bond together.

Adam Sandler’s photos with his kids

In the picture, Adam was dressed in a casual white t-shirt with Malibu printed on it and a huge red pair of sports shorts. Adam Sandler’s family seemed to be enjoying a stroll along the docks. The background featured a number of yachts parked along the docks. The Sandler family posed for the picture while the youngest kid, Sunny Sandler climbed into Adam’s arms. Take a look at Adam Sandler’s family photo below.

Image Credits: celeb_babies_kids_ Instagram

Adam Sandler and his oldest daughter Sadie Sandler shared a good laugh in the picture. It seemed like the two were attending a basketball game. In the picture, Adam sported a black sweatshirt on top of a blue Adidas t-shirt. While his daughter dotted a yellow long-sleeves hoodie with part of her hair styled in front. Take a look at the picture below.

Image Credits: celeb_babies_kids_ Instagram

Also Read: Adam Sandler's Birthday: Here Are The Actor's Most Dramatic Performances

About Adam Sandler’s kids

According to IMDB, Adam Sandler’s oldest daughter Sadie Sandler was born on 6 May 2006. While his youngest daughter Sunny Sandler was born on 2 November 2008. Adam Sandler’s kids also featured in the film Grown Ups 2 that was directed by Dennis Dugan. They essayed the roles of Sadie and Sunny Tardio, the daughters of Principal Tardio.

Also Read: Adam Sandler Up For Reuniting With Drew Barrymore, Says ‘anytime Drew Wants To’

Grown Ups 2 cast also included Adam Sandler as Lenny Feder, Kevin James as Eric Lamonsoff, Chris Rock as Kurt McKenzie, David Spade as Marcus Higgins, Salma Hayek as Roxanne Chase-Feder, Maya Rudolph as Deanne Mckenzie, Maria Bello as Sally Lamonsoff, Nick Swardson as Nick, Steve Buscemi as Wiley, Colin Quinn as Dickie Bailey, Jon Lovitz as Squats Fitness Janitor, Shaquille O’Neal as Officer Fluzoo and Tim Meadows as Malcolm.

The plot of the film revolves around the life of Lenny Feder who decides to move his family back to his hometown. He wishes to have his kids grow up with his gang of childhood friends and their children. But he is unaware of the crazy trip that follows his decision.

Also Read: Adam Sandler Gears Up To Protect His Town In The Latest Trailer Of 'Hubie Halloween'

More about Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler is set to protect his town from danger in the latest trailer of Hubie Halloween. In the trailer, Sandler was seen trying to keep his city safe from danger. However, in his attempt to save the city he accidentally scares Noah Schnapp and Paris Berelc. Take a look at the trailer below.

Image Credits: Adam Sandler Instagram

Also Read: 'Hubie Halloween' New Teaser And Poster Headlining Adam Sandler Released By Netflix

Also Read: Delonte West "doing Fine" In Rehab Facility, Prepping For Post-detox Treatment Phase

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.