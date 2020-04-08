Is Alpha Dog Based On A True Story? Find Out The Real Story Behind This Movie

Is Alpha Dog based on a true story? This question has bugged several movie buffs who watched the movie Alpha Dog that released back in 2007. The film had an elaborate star cast, but it failed to impress the audience and critics. But, the film is believed to be based on a true story. Alpha Dog has reportedly been inspired by the murder of Nick Markowitz.

Is 'Alpha Dog' based on a true story?

'Alpha Dog' movie plot

Many films across the world have been inspired by true stories. Many of these stories sometimes get credits while some do not even get a simple mention, but one story that has troubled several movie buffs over the years is the story of the film Alpha Dog.

According to a media portal’s report, the movie is based on the murder of Nick Markowitz. In the movie, Johnny Truelove is a low-life who supplies drugs to his friends and others are indebted to him. So to get money from his friend Jake, he kidnaps his younger brother Zack, but as police gets involved in this kidnapping, Johnny ends up killing Zack.

My Stolen Son: The Nick Markowitz Story

After the murder of Mark and following the release of Alpha Dog, Mark’s mother Susan Markowitz wrote a book about her son’s murder. In the book, My Stolen Son: The Nick Markowitz Story, Susan detailed the murder of her son.

Later in an interview with a media publication, Susan said that the film Alpha Dog represents 90% of her son’s murder story. She also accused the film producers of not giving credits. She also said that certain events and names were ofcourse changed while some incidents like the infamous bar fight scene was added for dramatic effect.

