Allu Arjun Did Blink And Miss Roles In THESE Movies Before His Big Debut As The Lead

Regional Indian Cinema

Fans must be unaware of the fact that before becoming such a huge star, Allu Arjun was a child artist. Here are the films where he has appeared in before

Written By Pooja Dhar | Mumbai | Updated On:
allu Arjun

Allu Arjun, son of film producer, Allu Aravind, is one of the finest actors of the generation. He is known primarily for his work in the Telugu cinema. He made his adult debut with K. Raghavendra Rao’s  Telugu drama, Gangotri (2003) and hasn’t looked back since. Arjun has won five Filmfare Awards South and two Nandi Awards. Fans must be unaware of the fact that before becoming such a huge star, Allu Arjunhas starred in several films as a child artist and also in smaller roles. Here are the films Allu Arjun has appeared in before his big break as a leading actor: 

Also Read | Allu Arjun Birthday: Celebrities Who Wishes The Stylish Star On His Birthday

Allu Arjun’s movies as a child artist

Vijetha (1985)

Allu Arjun made his first-ever screen appearance in Kodanda Rami Reddy A.’s Vijetha. The lead cast of the film includes Chiranjeevi, Bhanupriya, and Sharada. Allu Arjun was only three years old at the time.

Also Read | Birthday Boy Allu Arjun Unveils 'intense' First Look & Title Of His 20th Film

Swathi Muthyam (1986)

Allu Arjun then appeared in K. Viswanath's Swathi Muthyam. The lead cast of the movie includes Kamal Haasan, Radhika Sarathkumar, and Allu Arjun. Allu Arjun was four years old when he did this movie.

Also Read | Allu Arjun Pens Heartfelt Note On His Son Ayaan's Birthday; Says 'I Now Know What Love Is'

Daddy (2001)

Allu Arjun appeared in Suresh Krishna and Saikrishna M.’s directorial, Daddy. The lead cast of the film includes Chiranjeevi, Simran, and Akshaya. The plot of the film revolves around Raj's daughter, who has a heart ailment. He starts a chit fund business, but is conned and imprisoned. With his daughter dead and wife gone, he anonymously begins to fund a hospital and work as a volunteer. Allu Arjun played a cameo in the film and was 19 years old at the time.

Also Read | Allu Arjun Starrer '#AA20' Production Team Hints At Surprising Fans On His Birthday

Allu Arjun was born on April 8, 1982, and has turned 38-year-old this April. Naturally, fans of the actor were seen flooding social media platform with their birthday wishes.

 

 

