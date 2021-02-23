Is 'Big Hero 6' A Marvel Film? Film Features Stan Lee In The Post Credit Cameo Scene

The 2014 animated film Big Hero 6 was loved by audiences. The superhero film was produced by Walt Disney Studios. Although it wasn't exactly a Marvel film, two elements in the movie hinted at its alliance with MCU, one was a post-credits stinger and the second was a special cameo made by none other than the Marvel man Stan Lee. Thanks to Big Hero 6, for the first time ever marvel fans were able to see Stan Lee on the big screen as a cartoon. Find out is Big Hero 6 Marvel movie?

Is Big Hero 6 marvel?

Big Hero 6 featured a talented voice cast that includes Ryan Potter, Alan Tudyk, Jamie Chung, Damon Wayans Jr., Scott Adsit, Genesis Rodriguez, and T.J. Miller. But, the most recognizable personality to appear in Big Hero 6 is one of its last. The post-credits scene for the movie featured a cameo by Stan Lee. The visionary Marvel Comics creator didn’t appear as himself but rather voices the dad of Fred, one of Hiro's friends.

How did people seriously not know that Big Hero 6 was a Marvel thing?



Like, Stan Lee even had a cameo in the movie. pic.twitter.com/R8oyZKgEPx — L.C. Howard (@elinormeanswell) February 23, 2021

Lee's likeness can be seen before the scene in a family portrait, but he had lent his voice to the film as well. However, one thing remains unclear to this very day, out of all the veteran artists why was Stan Lee chosen for the cameo. Here’s why Stan Lee made a cameo in Big Hero 6.

Stan Lee’s cameo in Big Hero 6 and what it means

According to a report in IGN, Lee's appearance in Big Hero 6 is directly related to the fact that the movie is actually a very loose adaptation of a Marvel team of the same name. Plenty of changes made to Big Hero 6 characters between the comics and the film, but the creative team discussed the comics' history through Lee's cameo. Over the years it became an unofficial tradition for Lee to appear in Marvel movies over the last few decades.

It’s funny how many people didn’t know BH6 is a marvel property, Stan Lee is IN the movie 😂 pic.twitter.com/mOxNlDbg07 — Mario 🧜🏽‍♀️ (@mmdisney200) February 23, 2021

He has appeared in every MCU movie from Iron Man to Avengers: Endgame, every Spider-Man movie until the time of his death. Many X-Men movies also feature Lee. The Big Hero 6 team first appeared in Marvel Comics in 1998. It is a Japanese based super-team created by Steven T. Seagle and Duncan Rouleau and featured many of the characters who starred in the movie. Some well-known comics characters, Silver Samurai and Sunfire, had ties to the X-Men, which explains why there were absent from the Big Hero 6 movie.

Image Source: Still from Big Hero 6 (Disney Plus)

