From GF BF Memes To The Weeknd's Super Bowl Show - Here Are This Week's Best Memes

Want to know which memes made news on this Valentine's Week? Keeping you updated with some of the best meme content this week are GF BF Valentine's Day memes, The Weeknd's recent performance at the NFL Super Bowl Halftime Show, a new desi social media app launched called "Koo", the recent earthquake in Tajikistan that shook North India on February 12 and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's "Humba Humba Rumba Rumba" jibe. Here are some of the best memes of the week compiled from trending topics on Twitter, guaranteed to keep you scrolling! Have a look!

Read more| Oklahoma Woman Shows Off Her Dancing Moves On 100th Birthday | Watch

1. Valentines Day 2021 "GF BF" memes

Yes, it's that time of the year, where love for one another is proclaimed loudly on social media. People wish to celebrate the week-long festivals with their loved ones, relishing in the spirit of romance. Twitterati has altogether skipped the teddy or the promise day bit and done away with all the OTT V-Day stuff to tell us about what they think is an "ideal relationship." This, of course, comes in a meme format for you to consume and it goes something like this a "____ gf _____ bf".

cold hand gf warm hand bf — shruTi (@fr0gf4ce) February 6, 2021

lying about his name bf & lying about her past gf — YOU (@YouNetflix) February 10, 2021

Read more| Viral Memes Memes Of The Week; From Myntra Logo To Dogecoin Inflation

2. The Weeknd's NFL Super Bowl Halftime Show memes

After spending six months and $7 million preparing for the Super Bowl LV halftime show, The Weeknd jazzed up the night with a well-curated affair. Amid hundreds of dancers, all with their faces covered, The Weeknd gave us the single meme-worthy moment of the night. Early on in the show, he ran inside the stadium holding a camera while singing I Can't Feel My Face. The song's crescendo — and The Weeknd's hectic facial expressions — birthed these chaotic reactions on Twitter!

me immediately after someone gives me specific directions pic.twitter.com/XtAsYjHw91 — Alyssa Limperis (@alyssalimp) February 8, 2021

me trying to follow the hostess to my table at the Cheesecake Factory pic.twitter.com/mhB6LKCIiF — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) February 8, 2021

Read more| The Weeknd's 'dazed Look' At Super Bowl Performance Has Hilarious Memes Made On It

3. Desi Twitter "Koo" Memes

Koo is an Indian-made micro-blogging platform that was launched 10 months ago as part of India's AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge. Amid all the debate about a better platform, Twitter has certainly lost many followers. But it has not fallen short of hilarious memes, which are being shared by users to talk about Koo.

Kangana : Time to shift to #kooapp



Twitter HQ : pic.twitter.com/btjgrN7h24 — Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) February 10, 2021

Ministry of Electronics & IT to Koo App#kooapp pic.twitter.com/HtiVeZjUfu — Shobhit Dixit (@_shobhitdixit) February 10, 2021

After creating an account on #kooapp

Users:- pic.twitter.com/KOQCamKMCb — ABjP News (Too much Hypocrisy) (@BaapKoRakheyage) February 10, 2021

Read more| Turkey: Mysterious Metal Monolith Turns Out To Be 'publicity Gimmick' By Government

4. Earthquake Rocks Delhi NCR memes

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on the Richter Scale rocked Tajikistan on Friday, the tremors of which were also felt in Delhi and other parts of north India including Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana for more than 30 seconds. The earthquake was felt at around 10.30 PM. Following the earthquake, netizens took to Twitter and flooded the internet with memes to share their reactions. While many commented on the frequency of the earthquakes in Delhi-NCR, others shared GIFs of popular dialogues, prompting the hashtag #earthquake to be trending on Twitter!

Probably he was warning us about the earthquake : pic.twitter.com/yKb1Qcp5zw — middlechildofabrownfamily (@tomaloneeeeee) February 12, 2021

5. Mamata Banerjee's "Humba Humba Rumba" jibe memes

While West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday took a swipe at rebel TMC leaders who have switched camps calling them "gaddars (traitors)", Twitter went into overdrive and created memes representing her unique way of addressing TMC deserters. After her iconic 'CAA CAA Chhi Chhi' jibe went viral, Mamata Banerjee again became a Twitter trend when she said, "A few naughty cows left the party to join BJP such as Mir Jafar." "They are now making a lot of noise - humba humba, rumba rumba, kamba kamba, dumba dumba, bumba bumba, bomba bomba. The sooner they leave the party, the better," she added. The 'humba humba' is a dig at the sound a cow makes. While she went on to discuss several other things, netizens picked the "Humba Humba" clip and turned it into memes.

Me, trying to read my doctor's handwriting pic.twitter.com/oKf3wIFV6u — Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 10, 2021

Didi gave tough competition 😭😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/nRW6IbgBqu — Babu Raowl (@RaowlGandhi) February 10, 2021

Best rappers in India:



3. Divine

2. Naezy

1. pic.twitter.com/JeMB3uf8Gw — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 10, 2021

Read more| Fish Tries To Swallow Giant Eel In Viral Video, Netizens Say 'never Seen Anything Like It'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.