When Mike Tyson Earned Respect Of Man United Fans By Trolling Rivals Man City: WATCH

In 2013, Mike Tyson won over every Man United fan in the world when he hilariously trolled the club’s arch-rivals Man City. During an interview with fellow boxer and lifelong City fan Ricky Hatton on ‘The Clare Balding Show’, the former heavyweight king was asked to give his thoughts on Man City, who had won their first-ever Premier League title that year. “I’ve been in Manchester for a long period of time and I’ve never heard of Manchester City. The first time I heard about Manchester City was because of Man United,” Tyson commented.

Mike Tyson shocks Hatton with his response

Mike Tyson’s reply shocked Hatton, who laughed it off, while Balding kept looking at Tyson for a couple of seconds before changing the topic. Mike Tyson is a long-time Manchester United supporter and has also been pictured wearing the club’s jersey in a number of occasions. ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ has also boxed in Manchester, with one of his fights being in 2013. In January 2013, Mike Tyson defeated Julius Francis at the Manchester Arena to take his career record to 47-3.

Mike Tyson’s return to boxing

Tyson retired from the sport shortly after the Francis fight but made his iconic return last year at the age of 54 to fight fellow veteran Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition bout. There ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ delivered a dominant performance, winning a majority of the rounds in the critics’ scorecard. However, the contest was ultimately recorded as a draw by officials.

Mike Tyson could fight again in 2021

Tyson looked remarkable during the bout, despite being 54-years-old, and showed interest in fighting again for charity. During an interview with Patrick Mouratoglou earlier, the former pound-for-pound juggernaut announced that he once again felt alive while fighting The Superman in November and is sure that he’s ready to lace up his gloves once again.

“I felt that I could do it again. Yeah, absolutely. It'll be better this time,” said the former heavyweight champion when asked if he wants to continue fighting.

Image Source: Mike Tyson/ Instagram