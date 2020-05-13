Is Kristen Wiig Pregnant? Comedian Drops Major Hint During Her 'SNL' Monologue

SNL’s latest host Kristen Wiig sparked some major pregnancy rumours with her monologue. The comedian chose to wish all mothers a Happy Mother’s Day and then went on to sing a hilarious lullaby. Although her monologue dropped major hints about a possible pregnancy, Kristen Wiig has not officially commented yet.

Is Kristen Wiig pregnant? Drops major hint on SNL

The Coronavirus pandemic has led to the entire entertainment industry coming to a complete halt. Many TV and film shoots have been stopped since many countries are under lockdown. But this lockdown did not stop the Saturday Night Live from delivering some of its funniest episodes. For those of you who are not aware of this, SNL has started its “At Home” version.

Also read | 'Wonder Woman 1984' Director Patty Jenkins Teases Kristen Wiig's 'Cheetah'

The entire cast of the show has been shooting the episodes from the comfort of their homes. Apart from delivering its weekly dose of laughter, they have not put a stop on having their usual weekly guest host. This week, Saturday Night Live invited their ex-cast member Kristen Wiig as a guest host. Wiig left no stone unturned during her monologue and other skits.

The comedian started her monologue right from her bed where to pretended to be sleepy and soon put on a dazzling costume for her monologue. But apart from delivering a rib-tickling monologue, Kristen Wiig sparked some major pregnancy rumours. It all started when she wished all the mothers watching SNL a very happy Mother’s Day. She went on and talked about her mother.

Also read | Jimmy Fallon Shares Quarantine Melodrama Starring Matthew McConaughey And Kristen Wiig

Kristen Wiig said, “This is the Mother’s Day show and at SNL it’s a very special time to celebrate moms. Unfortunately, probably like a lot of you, I can’t be with my mom on Mother’s Day. So I hope it’s okay, I would like to tell her I love her”.

She further added, “I don’t know if I truly appreciated my mom the first 45 years of my life. But this year I’m feeling especially grateful for her advice, her love”. Kristen Wiig concluded, “I’m so thankful for all the things she’s taught me, like preparing me to be a mom myself”. Watch this hilarious yet eyebrow-raising Kristen Wiig monologue here.

Also read | Brad Pitt Poses As Dr. Anthony Fauci In Second At-home 'SNL' Episode Amid Quarantine

Also read | 'Tiger King' Star Carole Baskin Gets A Shoutout On SNL With A Rib-tickling Parody

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.