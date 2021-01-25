Is 'Cut Throat City' A True Story? Get To Know The Shameik Moore Starrer

Rapper turned director RZA returned for his latest venture in 2020, Cut Throat City that has finally made its way to the digital platforms. Cut Throat City follows the story of a group of four friends who turn to crime after not receiving the help as promised by FEMA in the wake of Hurricane Katrina. The action heist movie stars Shameik Moore, rapper T.I, Demetrius Shipp Jr., Kat Graham, Ethan Hawke among others. The movie received positive reviews and collected a modest revenue at the box office despite the Coronavirus scare.

Is Cut Throat City a true story?

Cut Throat Story is loosely based on the real-life events that took place during Hurricane Katrina. While the backdrop of the hurricane and the incidences following after is true, the plot at the heat is artistic liberty. As we all know, government agencies like FEMA were under fire for their poor management during the disaster. As a result, many individuals and businesses chose the path of frauds and scam for benefits.

More about the movie

Cut Throat City is set in New Orleans and shown through the lenses of young adults who are introduced as normal office-goers but soon turn into a gang of frauds with no choice as they embark on a series of daring heists as Hurricane Katrina decimates the city and FEMA denies aids.

The film was scheduled to have its world premiere at the South by Southwest festival on March 14, 2020, but unfortunately suffered a lot of push and pull in dates due to the pandemic. The movie finally opened in 407 theatres around the United States on August 21, 2020, and was released on Netflix in select regions around the world on January 21, 2021. The movie is not yet available on Netflix India but can be rented or bought through video-on-demand from Apple and Amazon Prime stores.

The movie was received well by the audience as well as critics who admitted that the portrayal of the plight of the citizens was remarkable. The movie received a 6.1/10 on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, whereas Metacritic weighted the average score of 67/100.

