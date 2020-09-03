'Strange But True' Movie Ending Explained: Was Melissa Telling The Truth?

Strange but True is a mystery thriller film that is directed by Rowan Athale and released in 2019. The film is about a family who receives strange news from their late son’s former girlfriend. The film shows how the family tried to solve the mystery and finds out the truth behind what the girl told them. Here is the ending of the film explained.

The plot of the film

Five years after the death of their elder son, Ronnie, a family is visited by the former girlfriend of Ronnie called Melissa. She tells Philip, the younger brother of Ronnie that she was miraculously pregnant with Ronnie’s baby. Philip’s family does not take the news well and does not believe Melissa.

The mother of the sons along with Philip start connecting dots to find out if there is any truth behind what Melissa claimed. From frozen sperm to an occult ritual, all the possible angles are looked into to see how Melissa got pregnant with Ronnie's child, who passed away 5 years ago.

The plot of the film is beaded together with many lies, deception, fiction, superstitions and malice. The film had three subplots and as the plot unfolds, it is revealed that the lives of the supporting characters are connected. It is discovered that everybody in the movie was leading a double life and had malicious intentions.

Strange but True ending explained

At the end of the movie, we see that Melissa gives birth to a child who is welcomed by the family of Ronnie. However, it was not Ronnie’s baby after all. During the course of the film, it is revealed that Melissa was adopted by an old couple, Bill and Gail, after Ronnie met with an accident.

It is further revealed that Bill was the investigating officer of the accident which had killed Ronnie. By the end of the film, it is revealed that Bill had impregnated Melissa by giving her pills that used to make her unconscious. Melissa would have no recollection of it and started believing that she was pregnant with Ronnie’s child via a miracle. She believed so because once a psychic had told her that Ronnie is trying to take birth through her.

Cast and details

The film stars Nick Robinson, Margaret Qualley, Amy Ryan, Greg Kinner in lead roles. The film is directed by Rowan Athale and released in 2019. The film was received well by fans.

Image credits: A screengrab from the trailer

