'Cut Throat City' Ending Explained: Was The Heist Completed? Did The Characters Die?

Cut Throat City is an American action heist film that is directed by RZA. The movie tries to show the plight of a forgotten situation that destroyed the city of New Orleans. The circumstances lead four friends to indulge in activities that later prove to be life-threatening.

Plot of the film

The plot of Cut Throat City revolves around four friends who return to find out that Hurricane Katrina has decimated their homes. With no jobs or help from FEMA, they turn to a local gangster who offers them one shot at turning their lives around. He instructs them to pull off a dangerous heist in the heart of the city.

The boys take up the task reluctantly and however their job goes bad and they find themselves on the run. Two relentless detectives start hunting them and a warlord starts chasing the four boys as well. The particular warlord thinks that the boys stole the heist money.

Cut Throat City Ending explained

The Cut Throat City is an ambitious film that has tried to humanize the dilemma of people who were hit by Hurricane Katrina, in order to survive. However, the movie has an ambiguous ending, which leaves many viewers of the film confused. By the end of the film, it is shown that the main character in the film is assumed to be dead. Even his wife moves back in with her father and she brings in her son too with herself.

However, another sequence shows that Blink appears out of nowhere and has a book published in his name. Another plot point left unanswered is, were the main characters actually able to complete the money heist. These plot points have been left upon the interpretation of the viewers.

Open ending and interpretations

The interpretations can be that the main character did not die in reality and he left his wife. Another interpretation is that the character did not die, and even though his wife thinks he is dead, they shall reunite later in life. About the money heist, it is left upon the viewers to decide whether it really happened or not.

Cut Throat City Cast

Film has been directed by RZA and the cast of the film includes Demetrius Shipp Jr. , Kat Graham, Shameik Moore, Wesley Snipes, T.I. and Terrance Howard among others.

Image credits: Screengrab from the trailer of Cut Throat City

