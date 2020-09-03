'Cobra Kai' Season 2 Ending Explained: What Happens To The Lead Characters?

Cobra Kai is an action comedy-drama that that revolves around Karate and martial arts. The show has aired 2 seasons yet and both the seasons started airing on Netflix recently. The show has been created by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg and here is Cobra Kai season 2 ending explained.

Plot of the Cobra Kai season 2

Cobra Kai Season 2 follows the power struggle between the new owner Johny Lawrence and his former sensei, John Kreese, who returns uninvited. The intentions of Kreese are not well and he uses his powers of manipulation and ruthless teachings in order to control everyone. The second season also shows many romantic relationships being developed between several students.

Johnny Lawrence too develops feelings for Carmen, who is the mother of Miguel, a student of Johnny. Johnny daydreams about her throughout the show and is able to get into a relationship with her. However, things go downhill for them very quickly.

Cobra Kai Season 2 ending explained

The plot of the show also explores rivalries and friendships among the students. The season’s finale hosts a big fighting sequence Samantha and Tory and Miguel and Robby. As the episode progresses, it is shown that Miguel has an advantage over Robby and can break his bones.

However, he remembers everything that Sensai Johnny had taught him about merci. Miguel takes a step back, apologises to Robby and lets him go, as his sensai had taught him. But Robby attacks Miguel when he is off guard and injures him gravely.

Samantha too was injured by Tory and Tory and Robby fled the scene. Samantha and Miguel were hospitalised. Johnny Lawrence and Daniel meet in the elevator of the hospital.

The closing scene showed that Carmen fights with Johnny and blames him as well as Karate for his son’s condition. She breaks off with Johnny is seen sulking by the beach. He throws away his phone after contemplating many things. However, it is seen that his phone rings and it was Ali Mills who calls him. She has been used as a cliff hanger for the next season.

Cast details of Cobra Kai

Season two of Cobra Kai had released in April 2019. Cobra Kai casts Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso, William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence, Courtney Henggeler as Amanda LaRusso, Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz in the lead roles. The show is available to watch on Netflix and Youtube Premium.

