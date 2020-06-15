Is 'Da 5 Bloods' Based On A True Story? What Does The Movie Try To Portray?

The movie Da 5 Bloods was recently released on the OTT platform Netflix and is already receiving major appreciation. The movie comes from the brains of Spike Lee, who is a celebrated director. The movie is set up on the backdrop of the Vietnam War, which makes one wonder, "is Da 5 Bloods based on a true story?"

Is Da 5 Bloods a True Story?

The movie Da 5 Bloods traces the journey of Black veterans from the Vietnam War. As per a news source, the movie is not based on a true story, i.e. it does tell the story of a particular group of characters and people. Spike Lee was inspired to make a story on Black veterans whose story was never told before in front of the audience.

The news source talks about how the Vietnam war was going on simultaneously with the Civil Rights movement in the United States. These inspired the stunning scenes of the movie, including the one where the men come to know about the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.

Spike Lee tries to trace the inner turmoil of the Black veterans in Da 5 Bloods. This inner turmoil is from the survivor’s guilt as they recover their leader’s body. It also triggers their PTSD, as they go back to the place where they saw humanity at its worst. Their trauma then comes forward in the form of nightmares, panic attacks, and an allegiance to the MAGA campaign by President Trump.

'Da 5 Bloods' real story:

What Spike Lee tried to show is how there are devastating consequences of the Vietnam war on the psyche of black people. This has thus created confusion and injustice when it comes to their status and position in the community. It also shows how a war veteran never leaves the war in its true sense, and it's always alive in his mind.

'Da 5 Bloods' cast:

The central four characters in the movie are Paul, Otis, Eddie and Melvin. Delroy Lindo plays the role of Paul, Norm Levis is seen as Eddie, Clarke Peters plays Otis and Isiah Whitlock Jr. is playing the role of Melvin. Chadwick Boseman is playing the role of Norman, the squad leader who did not survive the war. Jonathan Majors plays the role of Paul's concerned son David. Other than these names, the cast also includes Mélanie Thierry, Paul Walter Hauser as Simon, Jasper Pääkkönen as Seppo, Jean Reno, Veronica Ngo as Hanoi Hannah, Giancarlo Esposito, and Johnny Tri Nguyen.

