Norwegian Man Sets World Record For Singing Elvis Presley Songs For 50 Hours

According to reports, on July 25 a Norwegian man set a new world record for singing for 50 hours, 50 minutes and 50 seconds without any break as a part of an online competition. The name of this man is Kjell Henning Bjornstad and is called the impersonator of Elvis Presley. He is also known by his stage name, that is, "Kjell Elvis”. Elvis Aaron Presley was an American singer and actor. He is regarded as one of the most significant cultural icons of the 20th century and is often referred to as the "King of Rock and Roll"

The Norwegian Elvis Presley

Bjornstad had set two Elvis singing records before as well. However, earlier it took 26 hours of a non stop performance to break all the records. His new record which is somewhere more than seven hours is recognised by the Guinness Book of Records. The previous Elvis title was given to a german by the name of Thomas "Curtis" Gaethje. His record stayed in place for more than 16 years.

After completing his performance in an Oslo bar, Bjornstad told the international media that he will never do this again. He is 52 years old and has set 2 records before, out of which, one was in the year 2003. This time before performing, he told his fans to make donations during the event. These donations are going to serve the purpose of financing a hospital in Myanmar. Kjell Elvis’s manager said after performing for two days and two nights he has been asked to avoid coffee and prefer smoothies, fruits and energy snacks to keep his voice in place. Reports suggest that his voice became a little hoarse during the last few hours of his performance.

