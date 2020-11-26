Is Future’s Ex-girlfriend Lori Harvey Dating Michael B Jordan? Find Out Here

Future’s ex-girlfriend, Lori Harvey, was seen getting down from a plane alongside Creed 2 and Black Panther star, Michael B Jordan. Their most recent spotting has sparked dating rumours ahead of the Thanksgiving Holidays. The video that can be seen below has the alleged couple getting down from a commercial Delta Airlines flight one day ahead of the Thanksgiving Holidays.

In the video, one can see the duo are rigorously attempting at not being recognized as both of them are shrouded in identical hoodies and simple-looking generic masks. The video below was posted by American News Agency, The Shade Room. Upon closer inspection of the photos in the post below, one can clearly see that the two people getting down are indeed Jordan and Harvey. Michael B Jordan was last seen in Creed 2 alongside Sylvester Stallone and Just Mercy, a film that also featured Jamie Foxx and Brie Larson.

Also Read: Michael B Jordan Reveals That He Will Soon Come Up With An "OnlyFans Account"; Details

Here’s the video:

The Shade Room allegedly investigated further and confirmed that the two figures were, in fact, the renowned celebrities after they discovered that amongst many people who boarded the plane, there were also Michael B Jordan and Lori Harvey. Upon further investigation, the news agency reportedly found that the two had most probably taken a trip to Atlanta. Lori Harvey’s father, veteran actor/comedian/television host Steve Harvey had recently purchased Tyler Perry’s Atlanta home for around 15 million US dollars.

Also Read: John Legend Thanks Michael B. Jordan For Taking Over As This Year's Sexiest Man Alive

Also Read: Michael B Jordan's Net Worth Asks The Question 'is The Sexiest Man Also The Richest'? Read

About Future and Lori Harvey:

Future and Lori Harvey went in and out of a relationship on an on-and-off basis for a period of two years. The couple was rumoured to have parted ways in January 2020, months after the two celebrated Lori Harvey’s birthday in Jamaica. The reason why Future and Lori Harvey split up was reportedly the former’s currently on-going legal feud with a certain Eliza Reign.

Also Read: Daily Ent Recap Nov 17: Michael B Jordan Voted Sexiest Man Alive & Other Important News

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.