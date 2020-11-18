Daily Ent Recap Nov 17: Michael B Jordan Voted Sexiest Man Alive & Other Important News

Several events took place today in the entertainment industry. From the trailer of the Tom and Jerry movie being released to Micheal B Jordan voted the sexiest man alive, many celebrities made headlines on November 18. Read ahead to know the entertainment news recap.

Here is the entertainment recap for today

George Clooney gave 14 of his oldest friends $1m in cash

According to a report by Cosmopolitan, actor Geoge Clooney gave 14 of his oldest friends $1 million in cash. He did so because these friends of his had helped in every way possible to him when he was a struggling actor. He also admitted that he had amassed a huge amount of wealth after the success of his 2013 film Gravity.

Lil Wayne Faces Federal Charge For Gun Possession

Rapper Lil Wayne has been charged on account of having a gun and bullets in possession when the police had searched a private plane in Miami last year. It was reported by The Miami Herald that Lil Wayne admitted that the gun was his. This federal offence could sentence him 10 years in prison.

'Tom and Jerry' movie trailer out

Everyone’s favourite animated cartoon Tom and Jerry are now going to be seen on the silver screen. The trailer of the Warner Bros upcoming film Tom and Jerry has been released. The movie will release on March 5, 2021. The plot revolves around an event planner who hires Tom to get rid of Jerry.

Michael B Jordan voted the sexiest man alive 2020

People magazine has voted Micheal B Jordan to be the sexiest man alive 2020. In an interview with the magazine, he also said that being voted the sexiest man alive was a cool feeling. He also said that there is a time and place for everything. Michael is known for his work in the Marvel movie Black Panther and Creed.

Nayanthara's Netrikann teaser out

The teaser of Nayanthara’s upcoming film Netrikann was released today. She plays the character of a blind woman in the film. She is going to go against the serial killer’s character played by Ajmal in the film.

Image courtesy- @michaelbjordan and @george_clooney_page Instagram

