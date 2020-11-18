Michael B Jordan's Net Worth Asks The Question 'is The Sexiest Man Also The Richest'? Read

Michael B Jordan is an American actor and producer who is praised for his stellar performances in films like Black Panther, Creed, Just Mercy and Fruitvale Station. The actor has recently been named the Sexiest Man Alive of 2020 by People Magazine. Here is a look at the net worth of the actor as he enjoys the title of the sexiest man alive.

Michael B Jordan's Net worth

According to Thethings.com, Michael B Jordan’s net worth is $ 25 million. This when converted to INR, is over Rs 185 crores. The actor also has several assets and luxury cars in his name.

The early life of Michael B Jordan

Michael B Jordan was born in Santa Ana, California in the year 1987. The actor started his career in the entertainment industry as a child model where he worked with brands like Modell’s sporting goods and Toys “R” Us. He debuted as a professional actor in the television series Cosby and The Sopranos.

Films and television series by the actor

Michael B Jordan has been seen in films like Blackout in the year 2007, where he portrayed the role of C. J. in the film. The actor went on to do films like Red Tails, Chronicle, That Awkward Moment and Creed. His fame grew even bigger when he appeared in Black Panther in which he portrayed the character of N’Jadaka / Erik Killmonder Stevens.

Michael Jordan has also appeared in Television shows like The Wire, All My Children, The Assistants, Friday Night Lights and Parenthood. The actor has also produced television film Fahrenheit 451 in the year 2018. He went on to produce episodes of series which include Gen:Lock and Raising Dion.

Michael B Jordan has also dipped his toes in the field of video games. He has appeared in games like Gears of War 3, NBA 2k17, Wilson’s Heart and Creed: Rise to Glory. Moreover, the actor has been featured in music videos like Did You Wrong, Family Feud and Whoa.

Michael B Jordan is the sexiest man alive and other awards

Michael B Jordan has bagged several awards for his performances in films throughout his career. The actor has won awards for his work in movies like Creed, Fruitvale Station and Black Panther. Recently he was named People Magazine’s sexiest man alive, check out the post of the cover below.

(Disclaimer: The above Michael B Jordan net worth information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the figures.)

