Is 'Hell Fest' Based On A True Story? Here Is What You Need To Know

Many horror films that have released in the last few years are known to have inspired or adapted from real-life stories. The scenes that are depicted in these films often fascinate the audiences about the events that may have occurred in real life. One such film is Hell Fest, which had released a few years ago, in 2018. Fans of this film may have often wondered about whether the film is based on any real-life story as well. Here are more details on this, along with the plot of the film.

Is Hell Fest based on a true story?

Horror parks are known to bring thrilling and scary adventures and situations in a safe environment. While the visuals to a guest in the park may be scary, he experiences the same in an environment that is ultimately safe. The idea of Hell Fest, however, is about the experiences being real in nature, which are not pre-made for the guests. This idea seemed to have fascinated many fans of the film, but there may be questions among some of them regarding the existence of such a park in real life. While there are no real-life ghoulish experiences known, Hell Fest has a strong similarity with Six Flags’ annual Fright Fest, with the details of the horror festival being available in its website.

The Hell Fest plot follows the story of three friends who try to reconnect with each other by going to Hell Fest. While they go to that place to have fun, they realise that some of the visuals that they see have been caused by a real killer. The three friends are also accompanied by others of their own age and they all go through some real horrors until the killer gets caught.

The Hell Fest cast has a number of actors including Amy Forsyth, Reign Edwards, Bex Taylor-Klaus, Christian James, Tony Todd and more. The film ended up receiving a fairly positive response from the critics. It also performed well at the box office, considering that the cast did not have any majorly popular face.

