Zack Snyder Confirms His 'Justice League' Cut Is Finally Complete

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is one of the most anticipated upcoming projects. The teaser trailer and details shared by Zack Snyder on social media have created a hype amongst fans. There were questions on whether the project is completed, following additional photography. Now, the filmmaker has updated fans on the matter.

Zack Snyder confirms his Justice League cut is finished

Zack Snyder is quite active on his Vero handle where he keeps on interacting with the users. In a recent interaction, a fan asked the director if the Snyder cut is fully done. The filmmaker replied that it is completed, hinting that the movie is ready to release. Check out the small conversation below:

Zack Snyders Justice League IS FINISHED!!!! pic.twitter.com/lHl3T3X4SD — Sam (@SamParkerMetal) January 30, 2021

Additional photography on Zack Snyder’s Justice League took place in October 2020. Amber Heard, Joe Manganiello, and Jared Leto did their sequences as Mera, Deathstroke, and the Joker, respectively. Ezra Miller as Barry Allen / The Flash completed his part while filming for the untitled third Fantastic Beasts film in London over Zoom. Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Ray Fisher as Victor Stone / Cyborg, and Gal Gadot as Diana Prince / Wonder Woman are also said to be a part of the additional sequences. The budget of Zack Snyder’s Justice League speculated to be around $70 million with all the extra work.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is said to feature several elements that were missing from the theatrical version. It will have a popular DC Comics villain, Darkseid. Henry Cavill as Superman will be seen wearing a black suit. Harry Lenix is confirmed to appear as Martian Manhunter. The cast also includes Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry / Aquaman, along with Amy Adams, Diane Lane, and others.

The project is coming to fans after a three-year-long #ReleasetheSnyderCut campaign on social media. The filmmaker left the movie due to personal issues, and Joss Whedon was called in to take over the directorial duties. The theatrical version failed at the box office. Now, Zack Snyder's Justice League will be a four-hour-long movie. It is scheduled to release on March 18, 2021, on HBO Max.

