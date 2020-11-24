Is 'If Anything Happens I Love You' a True Story? All About Netflix's Animated Story

If Anything Happens I Love You is one of the three Netflix animated shorts that Netflix has announced as part of Oscar 2021 consideration, according to Indiewire. The American animated film is written and directed by Michael Govier and Will McCormack. The short film is a story showing the grieving time of a couple who lost their daughter in a school shooting. The animated film was produced by Gilbert Films and Oh Good Productions and it started streaming on Netflix from November 20, 2020. Read on to know 'Is If Anything Happens I Love You a true story?

Is 'If Anything Happens I Love You' a true story?

Many viewers are wondering whether the short film If Anything Happens I Love You a true story? The short film is actually not a true story however according to the Decider portal, the title of the short film has been inspired from the texts received by the students from their loved ones at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida when there was a real school shooting in 2018.

'If Anything Happens I Love You' on Netflix

In If Anything Happens I Love You, the viewers can see a grieving mother and father who struggles with the loss of their young daughter. In the short film, one can see that the grieving parents are visited by the shadows of their deceased young daughter, they are also visited by shadows of themselves. The film's animation is credited to an all-female animation team that is supervised by CalArts graduate Youngran Nho. While Laura Dern is the executive producer of the short, it was produced by Maryann Garger (from The LEGO Ninjago Movie fame), Gary Gilbert (from La La Land fame), Gerald Chamales (from The Irishman fame), and Govier.

The If Anything Happens I Love You cast does not include any narration and the film is completely filmed in a monochromatic, hand-drawn illustrations format. Netflix had recently acquired its first animated shorts for Oscar consideration with three animated films. One being If Anything Happens I Love You, a film called Canvas, which is about a painter who thinks of rekindling his passion for art after passing of his wife, and Cops and Robbers, which is inspired by Ware-Hill’s poem about the racially motivated murder of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia.

