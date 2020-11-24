What Happened To Chance From 'I Love New York'? See Details Here

Wayback in 2007, VH1’s I Love New York started airing and became a rage among the viewers. In the reality TV show, Tiffany ‘New York’ Pollard was on a quest to find her everlasting love. On the show, she dated 20 odd guys in the hopes of finding her true love.

I Love New York review was also mostly positive by the viewers. One of the guys on the show was Kamal Givens AKA Chance. A lot of people have been thinking about what happened to Chance from I Love New York and what is he up to now. For all the people who are curious about Kamal Givens AKA Chance in I Love New York, here is everything you need to know about him according to a report by Distractify.

What happened to Chance from I Love New York?

Chance in I Love New York was one of the contestants but unfortunately he could not win New York’s heart. Although he was a runner up in the season. Kamal Givens did not let this punch setback affect his confidence and went on to appear in several dating shows.

Kamal Givens AKA Chance was joined by his brother Ahmad on the inaugural season of I Love New York. Ahmad AKA Real and Kamal were in a rap group called The Stallionaires with their younger brother Micah. Ahmad could not make it as far as his brother did on the show but the siblings surely caught the eyes of the producers. The brothers even had their own dating show later called Real Chance of Love.

In 2013, Chance’s brother Ahmad was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer. Two years later in February 2015, Ahmad passed away due to his cancer. He is survived by his wife Raquel and their son Mahdi. Kamal Givens then took a break from reality TV. However, Kamal Givens is now all set to return to the screens in the hope of finding love and to pay a fitting tribute to his late brother.

Last year in October, Chance had announced that he is going to be a part of another reality dating show. He has developed it with producers Derrick Handspike and Antonio Moses. The show is titled as Last Chance at Love. The production had started in February this year but it seems as if the show was delayed due to the pandemic. The fans of Kamal Givens AKA Chance are eager to see him back on screens.

