Who Is The Narrator Of 'We Are The Champions'? All About The Quirky Docuseries On Netflix

Netflix has come up with a new documentary-style drama show that captures different and eccentric game shows that happens across various countries. The show is called We Are the Champions. The show explores an array of unique competitions in this new docuseries that launched on November 17th. But do you know who is the We are the Champions narrator? Read on to know more about Who is the narrator of We Are the Champions on Netflix.

Who is the narrator of We Are the Champions on Netflix?

Rainn Wilson from The Office fame serves as the narrator of the docuseries. He is also the executive producer of the show, where Dirty Robber acts as the Producer. The quirky way of narrating instantly reminds the viewers of Rainn Wilson's voice from when he played the iconic role of Dwight Schrute in The Office, which earned him 3 Emmy nominations as well.

Rainn Wilson is, however, more than his The Office character, as the 54-year-old Seattle actor is also a producer and a writer. He had published his autobiography called The Bassoon King: My Life in Art, Faith and Idiocy in the year 2015. He had also co-founded the company called SoulPancake in 2008. Rainn is married to author Holiday Reinhorn, and they have a son named Walter.

Rainn Wilson had featured in many shows and films post his work in the office themed comedy show The Office. Wilson featured in Backstrom, Star Trek: Discovery, The Meg, Room 104, Mom as well as Utopia. Wilson also featured in Adventure Time, Six Feet Under, My Super Ex-Girlfriend, Juno, and Super as well. Rainn would next be seen in the TV series called The Power, where he’ll star alongside Leslie Mann and John Leguizamo. Take a look at the season 1 trailer of We Are the Champions.

The documentary We Are the Champions has premiered a week ago where the Season 1 showcases 6 episodes. The episodes include topics like Cheese Rolling, Chili Eating, fantasy Hairstyling, Yo-yo, Dog Dancing, as well as Frog Jumping as their 6 episodes. All the episodes are narrated by Rainn Wilson, who is also the executive producer of the show.

