Is Jeremy Bash Related To Dana Bash? Everything You Need To Know About These Personalities

Jeremy Bash is an American lawyer who served as the Chief Justice of Staff at the US Department of Defence. He has also worked with the Central Intelligence under President Barack Obama. Dana Bash is an American journalist and anchor who works with the CNN news network. She also works as a political correspondent.

Is Jeremy Bash related to Dana Bash?

Are Jeremy Bash and Dana Bash related?

Jeremy Bash and Dana Bash were related to each other a while ago as they were married to each other. The couple was married between 1998-2007. Later on, Dana Bash married John King in 2008. However, due to some reasons, the marriage ended in 2012. Dana currently has a son, Jonah Frank King. There is quite limited information about Jeremy Bash as he tries to keep a low profile, according to a news portal. However, Dana, on the other hand, is often seen sharing her day to day life on Instagram.

Dana Bash was among the few women who got featured in Women in Washington Power List in 2014. Since then, Dana has been working with the news channel and is often seen on television. Dana’s dad was an ABC News producer who also served as the senior broadcast producer for Good Morning America. While Dana was still in college, she interned at NBC, CBS and CNN. Soon after college, Dana developed a liking for CNN as a news channel and joined the network as a producer of their weekend programs like Late Edition, Evans & Novak, and Inside Politics. It was a while later that Dana began producing programmes and specializing in coverage of the United States Senate for which she is popularly known today.

Jeremy Bash, on the other hand, earned his degree from Harvard Law School. While still at Harvard, he served as an editor of the Harvard Law Review. Later on, in 2008, a character based on Bash appeared in the HBO original film, Recount. He was also portrayed in the 2012 movie, Zero Dark Thirty. His name is mentioned in the film as well as the cast credits. In 2010, Bash was named as one of TIME Magazine’s 40 under 40 most significant persons. After his split from Dana, Jeremy married Robyn who is the vice president of government relations and public policy operations for the American Hospital Association.

