Mulan Review: Disney's New-age Warrior Princess Shines, Gorgeous Visuals Lend Personality

Mulan is a remake of the 1998 action adventure animation film of the same name which has received much love from fans and critics alike. Mulan 2020 has been directed by Niki Caro and stars Liu Yifei in the titular role. Other cast members include Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson Ann, Gon Li and Jet Li. The film is available to watch on Disney plus Hotstar.

Mulan movie plot

Mulan comes from a family which has no sons. So when the Emperor of China issues a decree that at least one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army, her father volunteers to go. However, he is still nursing his injured leg from a previous battle, so Mulan steps up, disguises herself as a man and joins the Imperial Army.

Apart from hiding her identity, she must prove herself as a worthy warrior by using her powers as a fighter. Mulan struggles to cope up with fellow men in her garrison as they walk around semi-unclothed guys. As the plot unfolds, Mulan must decide between good and evil and must prove her worth as a warrior while she discovers her true self.

What works for the film?

The cinematography and direction of the film are great and capture the essence of ancient China. The actors have put up a good performance and have made their characters believable. The action sequences in the movie have been written well and the screenplay is impressive.

What does not work for the film?

The movie has been adapted from a popular Disney animated film of the same name. So if one compares the two movies, they would be able to see several differences in the narration which could disappoint the fans of the animated film. Where in the 1998 film, Mulan was shown as an underdog, 2020 Mulan shows the titular character as a superhero.

Final Thoughts

Mulan will refresh your memory and will reaffirm your belief as to why was Mulan different from all the other Disney Princesses. Several plot points have changed in the movie, which will leave the viewers guessing as to what happens next. This Mulan is worth watching and is a remake that many would appreciate.

Rating 3.5 out 5

