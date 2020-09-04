Li Shang Missing From New 'Mulan'; Here's Why The Character Has Not Been Credited

Mulan has been one of the most anticipated films released by Disney. The movie is a live-action remake of their animated film, Mulan. The movie has now been released in Disney+ and the fans have been asking a lot of questions about it. They cannot spot Li Shang in the film and are trying to know what happened to him. Read more to know about Li Shang in Mulan.

Also Read | When Does 'Mulan' Come On Disney Plus? Will You Have To Pay To Watch It? Find Out

Also Read | 'Mulan' Trailer: Mushu’s Absence And Other Curious Questions Leave Fans Intrigued

No Li Shang in the new Mulan film

Li Shang has not been credited in the film but surely has a small appearance in it. The film’s producer, Jason Reed had spoken to Collider about the film’s creative technique to portray or introduce the popular Li Shang character in the movie. He revealed that Li Shang has been divided into 2 different characters now. He confessed that they split Li Shang into two characters. He added that one became Commander Tung (Donnie Yen) who serves as Mulan’s surrogate father and mentor in the course of the movie. The other is Honghui (Yoson An) who is Mulan’s match-up in their squad.

According to Jason Reed, the character has been scrapped from the story as it was linked to the rise of the #MeToo movement. He said that particularly during the #MeToo movement, having a commanding officer who is also the love interest was very uncomfortable and they didn’t think it was appropriate. This caused the character to be divided into two different characters. The actor playing the role of Hinghui has also spoken about his role and his character.

Also Read | 'Mulan' Free Streaming Will Be Available To Disney Plus Subscribers From THIS Date

He confessed that he sees a different variation of his character from the animated version and the original story of The Ballad of Mulan. He also confessed to taking a different angle from Li Shang’s character. Yoson also added that he can’t really say a lot about how the new character will come across but there is a multi-dimensional layer to him and the audience will be able to see that when they watch the movie. Well, the fans can thus hope to see a completely new take on the story’s popular character Li Shang. Here are the cast members of the new Mulan film.

Yifei Liu as Mulan

Donnie Yen as Commander Tung

Li Gong as Xianniang

Jet Li as Emperor

Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan

Yoson An as Honghui

Tzi Ma as Zhou

Also Read | Christina Aguilera Drops Two Songs From 'Mulan's' Soundtrack Ahead Of The Film's Release

Also Read | What Time Does Mulan Release On Disney Plus? Will You Have To Pay To Watch It? Find Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.