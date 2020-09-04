Jason Scott Lee Reveals How His Character In Mulan Is Different From The Animated Version

While viewers have come to love all of Disney’s live-action adaptations of its iconic animated stories, Mulan has been the most anticipated one. And now, after a delay of nearly six months, "Mulan" has finally released on-demand on Disney+. At last, audiences will see all the horseback riding and sword fighting co-star Jason Scott Lee put into his role as the villainous Bori Khan.

During an interview with The Wrap, Lee went on to explain the changes made to the 1998 animated film by director Niki Caro and her team. It is also said that the current remake from Disney combines elements from its predecessor with other elements from Chinese culture and history, including the original ballad from the 4th century, which inspired countless adaptations.

The actor said that he was doing his research on Bori Khan because he was very interested in seeing whether Bori was a historical figure, and he was. Lee added that a lot of it is taking this memory of what China would look like, what it would be like, and creating this world that was roughly 500 A.D.

It has also been reported that Caro's remake has several changes from the 1998 animated Disney movie and that Bori Khan has some notable differences from his cartoon counterpart, black-eyed Hun chief Shan Yu. Although Shan Yu was merely based on conquest, Bori Khan's assault on China is much more personal as he seeks vengeance for his father's death on the Emperor (played by Jet Li).

Lee said that they had taken a more historic approach to the people of Rouran, who were kind of northern invaders. The actor added that Bori Khan was kind of cut, lean and evil, working alongside a witch [played by Gong Li] to take over China.

About the film

Disney's Mulan has been influenced by the Chinese poem Ballad of Mulan. The film follows Mulan, a young woman who has to put everything in line to protect her family and her country. It is forced to do so when the Emperor of China orders one man in every family to join the Imperial Army and protect the Empire. For years, Mulan has disguised himself as a man and replaced her ill father in the army. Thus, she joins the imperial army and sets out on a path that will change the course of her life.

Disney has introduced Disney Plus's premiere access feature. This feature will allow subscribers to watch Mulan for an additional fee before its official release. Premiere Access for Mulan will cost $29.99 in the US.

