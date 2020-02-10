Is Joaquin Phoenix Vegan? Audience Wonders After His Oscar 2020 'cow Insemination' Speech

Hollywood actor Joaquin Phoenix surprised the audience with his terrific performance in his latest psychological thriller Joker. The movie was directed by Todd Phillips and Phoenix played the lead role. The actor has been receiving appreciation for his performance in the film and recently bagged the Best Actor Award at the Oscars 2020.

However, much like his character in the film, the actor did something unpredictable on stage while receiving the prestigious award. The 45-year-old actor, rather than giving a regular speech to thank his cast and crew, used the platform to talk about animal rights.

Joaquin Phoenix's speech threw light upon how humans feel entitled to artificially inseminate a cow and then separate her from her calf to use her milk. Phoenix tried to make the audience sensitive towards how selfishly we turn a blind eye towards the cow's anguish and use the milk for our coffee and cereal.

Joaquin Phoenix's speech at the Oscars 2020 took the internet by a storm. Netizens started coming up with a lot of questions and were confused if the actor is a vegan.

Is Joaquin Phoenix a vegan?

Not only has Joaquin Phoenix been an active member of PETA, but he has also been a vegan since the age of three. The actor had revealed in an interview as to what inspired him to change his diet. Phoenix said that once when he saw humans killing numerous fish, he felt that it was unjust. He turned to his mother and told her that he does not want to eat meat if this is how it gets on the table.

Phoenix revealed in an interview with a media portal that he feels very strongly about killing, abusing, or exploiting animals. He said he feels that as human beings, we are supposed to make the world a better place rather than take advantage of our supremacy in intelligence and make animals suffer. The actor was featured in a huge campaign for PETA where he was seen raising awareness about aminal abuse. He has also been seen leading a funeral procession on National Animal Rights Day alongside his girlfriend, actor Rooney Mara.

Image Credits: Golden Globes Instagram

