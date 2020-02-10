The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Oscars 2020: Joaquin Phoenix Wears Stella McCartney Suit For The 5th Time For THIS Reason

Hollywood News

Oscars 2020 winner for Best Actor in a Leading Role Joaquin Phoenix wears the same Stella McCartney suit for the fifth time this award season. Check it out

Written By Drushti Sawant | Mumbai | Updated On:
oscars 2020

Red Carpets are a huge part of award functions and it’s is quite rare to see a celebrity step on to the red carpet wearing the same outfit. However, environmentalist and animal rights activist Joaquin Phoenix announced in January 2020 that he will be wearing the same tuxedo throughout the awards season. To give away the message of sustainability and to highlight the truth about waste in the world of fashion, actor Joaquin Phoenix has stayed true to his remarkable decision.

Stella McCartney's statement

ALSO READ: Oscars 2020: Joaquin Phoenix Quotes His Late Brother's Lyrics, Gets A Standing Ovation

The news comes after a statement made by the designer Stella McCartney, who revealed why she thinks the Joker actor is a winner. She also added that he is making changes while keeping the future of the planet in mind. McCartney stated that she is proud to join forces with Phoenix as he embarks on the journey to spread awareness. Check out Joaquin Phoenix’s red carpet looks throughout the award season.

Oscars 2020

ALSO READ: Oscars 2020: From 'Parasite' To Joaquin Phoenix For 'Joker', Check The List Of Winners

BAFTA 2020

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jamie Simonds (@jamiesimonds) on

SAG Awards 2020

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SAG Awards (@sagawards) on

ALSO READ: Joaquin Phoenix Has Raised THESE Social Causes While Accepting Awards

Golden Globes 2020

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) on

Critic’s Choice Awards 2020

Joaquin Phoenix took home the award for Best Actor in a leading role in all the above award functions. While accepting the award at Oscars 2020, he spoke about how humans have been disconnected from the natural world. He was credited for giving a great speech by the netizens at the Oscars night.

ALSO READ: Oscars 2020: Joaquin Phoenix Wins Best Actor For 'Joker', Renee Zellweger Wins For 'Judy'

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
OWAISI APPEALS STEADY AGITATION
SC UPHOLDS RIGHT TO PRAY VERDICT
RUSSIAN PLANE LANDS ON ITS BELLY
OMAR ABDULLAH'S SISTER MOVES TO SC
RANGOLI LASHES OUT AT INDIAN AWARDS
RIJIJU'S STATEMENT ON PAK