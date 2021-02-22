Is John Q Based On A True Story? Here Are All The Details Of This 2002 Thriller Drama

American thriller drama John Q kept the audience on the edge of their seats because of its sympathetic yet gripping plot. This Nick Cassavetes directorial released in 2002. The plot of the film revolves around a man who is told that his son needs a heart transplant. But his insurance company refuses to cover the costs of this big surgery. In a desperate attempt to get the hospital to do the surgery, he holds the doctors and the patients in the Emergency Room hostage. He demands that his son be put on the organ donor's list and only then will he let the hostages go safely. The movie was well-received by the audience but also made them wonder is John Q based on a true story?

Is John Q based on a true story?

According to a report by Distractify.com, there is no real John Q. However, in the film's commentary track between the director Nick and James Kearnes, the writer of the movie, they were told by the SWAT team advisors of a similar incident that took place in Toronto in 1998. A man called Henry Masuka rushed his son to the St Michael’s Hospital Emergency Room where he was told that there was no paediatrician on duty.

To get the hospital to see to his son's health immediately, Henry pulled out a gun which was wrapped under a towel and held the doctor hostage. The police were called in who shot and killed Henry. Henry's son was not injured in the process and left home with his family. The movie did stir sympathy in the hearts of the audience because it showcased how many people in the United States were uninsured and those who did have insurance received expensive medical bills.

Details on John Q cast

John Q cast was loved by the audience for their stellar performance in the film. One of Hollywood's most renowned actors Denzel Washington played the character of John Quincy Archibald, the protagonist of the film. The cast of the film also starred Robert Duvall, Kimberly Elise, Anne Heche, James Woods, and Ray Liotta in prominent roles. The music for the film was composed by Aaron Zigman and it was released on February 15, 2002.

