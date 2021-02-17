If You Loved 'Lut Gaye' By Jubin Nautiyal, Here's A Playlist Of His Other Songs

Jubin Nautiyal has sung some of the most soulful romantic ballads in Bollywood. Living up to that expectation, he has released a new love song titled Lut Gaye. The song features Emraan Hashmi and Yukti and tells a unique story.

Jubin Nautiyal's new song shows Emraan playing an undercover cop who takes shelter in a reluctant bride's room after being chased by goons. The bride does not want to get married and also helps Emraan escape. The plot twist in this Jubin Nautiyal's new song is something which will leave the viewers stunned. If you loved this track by Nautiyal, then you should listen to this playlist as well.

Playlist of Jubin Nautiyal's songs

1. Bewafa Tera Masoom Chehra

This song is sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Rochak Kohli. It features Karan Mehra, Ihana Dhillion and Amardeep Phogat. The song is more of a qawali and has garnered over 209 million views on YouTube.

2. Taaro Ke Sheher

Vocals to this track ar given by Neha Kakkar and Jubin Nautiyal. The track also features Neha as the female lead who wants to runs away with her boyfriend after robbing a bank. The song has garnered over 370 million views on YouTube.

3. Nayan

This track went on to be a huge hit as it was sung by Dhvani Bhanushali and Jubin. It is the remake of the original Gujarati song sung by Manhar Udhas. Nayan has over 125 million views on YouTube.

4. Tujhe Kitna Chahne Aur

This track from Kabir Singh is one of the most romantic of Jubin Nautiyal's songs. The lyrics of the song are written by Mithoon. It has over 41 million views on YouTube.

5. The Humma Song

This song is sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Shashaa Tirupati and is the remix of the song from the movie Bombay. This foot-tapping number is from Aditya Roy Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's movie OK Jaanu. It has over 284 million views on YouTube.

6. Kaabil Hoon

This the title track of Hritik Roshan and Yami Gautam's movie Kaabil. It is sung by Jubin and Palak Muchhal. It is one of the most romantic songs there is and Jubin's voice works wonders. It has garnered over 35 million views on YouTube.

7. Ik Vaari

This track is from Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput's movie Raabta and is one of the most beautiful tracks by Jubin. It has over 1.1 million views on YouTube. The song is a lyrical video.

