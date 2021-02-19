If You Loved 'Behind Her Eyes', Here Are Similar Other Mystery Thrillers To Binge On

Streaming giant Netflix treated its users with yet another mystery thriller series titled Behind Her Eyes. It is created by Steve Lightfoot and was released on February 17, 2021. Behind Her Eyes cast includes Simona Brown, Eve Hewson, Tom Bateman and Robert Aramayo in prominent roles. The plot of the show revolves around a single mother whose affair with her boss spins her world out of control after she befriends his wife. If one liked the plot of this series, here are similar other thriller shows to binge on.

Movies and series like Behind Her Eyes

1. The Sinner

This 2017 mystery thriller show tells the story of detective Harry Ambrose who investigates gruesome murders. He also tries to understand why people commit such heinous crimes. It has three seasons so far and has an IMDB rating of 7.9. It is available for streaming on Netflix.

2. Capitani

This series revolves around police inspector Luc Caitani who is investigating the case of a 15-year-old's murder. The town where the crime was committed is tight-lipped and its people appear suspicious. It has an IMDB rating of 7 and is available for streaming on Netflix. This is one of the intriguing series like Behind Her Eyes.

3. The Town

This 2010 movie revolves around a gang of robbers who rob a bank and hold its assistant manager hostage. But things start to complicate when one of the gang members start falling in love with the assistant manager. It has an IMDB rating of 7.5 and is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. This is one of the thriller movies like Behind Her Eyes.

4. Mindhunter

This show revolves around FBI agents who try to understand the twisted psyche of ruthless criminals to understand why they commit crimes. What they learn along the way shocks them for life. It has an IMDB rating of 8.6 and is available for streaming on Netflix. This is one of the most interesting shows like Behind Her Eyes.

5. Quicksand

This Swedish drama series is based on the novel authored by Malin Persson Giolito which goes by the same name. It revolves around a teenager who is suspected of murder. The accused denies any part in the crime later. It has an IMDB rating of 7.5 and is available for streaming on Netflix.

6. Gone Girl

This mystery drama movie revolves around Nick Dunne whose wife mysteriously disappears on their anniversary. This brings him and the matter in light of the media. It has an IMDB rating of 8.1 and is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. This is one of the thriller movies like Behind Her Eyes.

