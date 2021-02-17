If You Loved The Bachelor 2021, Here Are Other Dating Reality Shows To Binge On

Dating reality shows have become immensely popular all over the world. One such show is The Bachelor 2021. The show has reached its 25th season which premiered on January 4 this year. This season features the 28-year-old Matt James who will be wooed by 32 women but only one woman will succeed in winning his heart. Matt is also the first black lead of the series. If one liked the plot of The Bachelor 2021, here are other dating reality shows, now must add to their watchlist.

Dating reality shows like The Bachelor

1. Love Is Blind

In this show, couples have to like each other without actually seeing each other. The theme of the show is that emotional connection precedes physical attraction. It has an IMDB rating of 6.1 and is available for streaming on Netflix. It released in 2020 and has one season so far.

2. The Circle

This dating reality show revolves around participants who are made to live in the same apartment building but they cannot see each other face to face. They have to be each other's match on a specially designed dating app which allows them to hide their real identities. It has an IMDB rating of 6.1 and is available for streaming on Netflix. It is hosted by comedian Michelle Buteau.

3. Dating Around

This dating reality show revolves around a participant go on five blind dates. At the end of the fifth episode, they decide who want as their partners. The show is available for streaming on Netflix and has an IMDB rating of 6.3.

4. 90 Day Fiance

The participants of this show have to be in a relationship but both are living in two different countries. They later get a fiance visa to be together and get 90 days to decide whether they want to get married or not. This is one of the popular dating reality shows and is available for streaming on Hulu and has an IMDB rating of 6.3.

5. Married At First Sight

The participants on this show have to approve the person they meet for the first time for marriage. They later have to decide whether they want to marry that person or not. This is one of dating reality shows that match the thrill and anticipation of The Bachelorette. The show is available for streaming on Hulu and has an IMDB rating of 6.2.

6. Too Hot to Handle

This reality show tricks its participants into making a contract wherein they have to refrain from having sex for four weeks, If they succeed, they will be awarded $100,000. It has an IMDB rating of 4.5 and is available for streaming on Netflix. This is one fo the intruding shows like The Bachelor.

