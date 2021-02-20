If You Loved Shruti Haasan's 'Pitta Kathalu', Here's A List Of Anthologies You Must Watch

Premiered on February 19, 2021, Pitta Kathalu is a Telugu anthology drama flick, which consists of four short film segments. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, BV Nandini Reddy, Tharun Bhascker and Sankalp Reddy, the film was bankrolled by RSVP Movies and Flying Unicorn Entertainment. It features Shruti Haasan, Amala Paul, Ashwin Kakumanu, Eesha Rebba, Jagapati Babu, Lakshmi Manchu, Ashima Narwal, Saanve Megghana and Sanjith Hegde. Pitta Kathalu's release on Netflix marks it as the first Telugu original film on the streaming site.

Pitta Kathalu reviews, according to IMDb is 5.4 out of 10. The anthology drama has received mixed reviews from the critics as well as the audience. If you loved watching Shruti Haasan's Pitta Kathalu, here’s a list of the next anthology you should watch.

Movies like Pitta Kathalu

Also read: Shruti Haasan's Movies To Watch As You Wait For Her 'Pitta Kathalu' To Release

Solo

Helmed by Bejoy Nambiar, Solo is an experimental anthology flick released in the year 2017. The flick features Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role. It tells the independent stories of four people, with each revolving around four elements of the universe- Earth, Wind, Fire and Water, each of them also being the facets of Lord Shiva.

Released in Tamil and Malayalam, Dulquer can be seen playing the major roles as Shekhar, Trilok, Siva and Rudra. Penned by Kartik R Iyer in Tamil and Dhanya Suresh in Malayalam, the film received mixed reviews. It was criticised for the world of Shekhar and the world of Rudra, while it was praised for the world of Trilok and the world of Siva. Dulquer, too, was praised for his versatility in the film.

Also read: Vijay Sethupathi's 'A' To Parineeti's 'The Girl On The Train', Top Trailers Of This Week

Chandamama Kathalu

Released in 2014, Chandamama Kathalu is produced by Chanakya Bhooneti. It consists of eight sub-stories, which revolve around love. In the film, the lives of the essential characters in the sub-plots get intertwined with each other. The anthology film features Kishore, Lakshmi Manchu, Naga Shourya, Aamani, Naresh, Krishnudu, Chaitanya Krishna, Abhijeet, Vennela Kishore, Amitha Rao and Richa Panai in the lead roles.

The music of the film is composed by Mickey K Meyer. The film went on to be a critical success worldwide. It received National Film Award for the Best Feature Film, while Lakshmi Manchu bagged Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor.

C/o Kancharapalem

Released in 2018, the film is a slice of life anthology drama, which is penned and helmed by debutant, Venkatesh Maha. Bankrolled by Praveena Paruchuri and distributed by Rana Daggubati under Suresh Productions, the film features a cast of over 80 non-actors, with most of them being native in the neighbourhood. The film received positive reviews from the critics as well as the audience.

Vedam

Helmed by Krish, Vedam is bankrolled by Shobu Yarllagadda and Prasad Devineni under Arka Media Works. It features Allu Arjun, Anushka Shetty, Manchu Manoj, Manoj Bajpayee, Saranya Ponvannan, Deeksha Seth, Lekha Washington and Siya Gautham. The music is composed by MM Keeravani. The film went on to become a critical success and bagged several awards.

Also read: Nia Sharma's Weekly Roundup; From Trendy Reel Videos To 'Jamai 2.0'; Catch Up All Here!

Manamantha

Released in 2016, Manamantha is penned and helmed by Chandra Sekhar Yeleti. Bankrolled by Sai Korrapati, it features Mohanlal, Gautami, Viswant Duddumpudi and Raina Rai. The film has been made in several languages such as Tamil and Malayalam.

Image Source: Pitta Kathalu/ C/o Kancharapalem

Also read: Weruche Opia And India De Beaufort Joins Jason Momoa's 'Slumberland'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.