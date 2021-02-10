Kylie Jenner Leaves Netizens Annoyed After Sharing Picture Of Stormi's 17 Nike Shoes

Kylie Jenner has left fans fuming as they were upset with the cosmetic mogul for showing off her daughter's sneaker collection. Later during this week, Kylie took to Instagram and Snapchat to post a picture of Stormi’s Nike shoe collection. The collection of high-end shoes were gifted to the three-year-old as a gift from Nike themselves. Therefore, Kylie Jenner simply snapped a picture and posted it to social media. Fans however did not like this gesture by the celebrity and voiced their opinion.

Kylie Jenner leaves netizens irritated

Fans explained how people are struggling to make ends meet for their children while stars like Kylie show off their kids' possessions. Stormi celebrated her birthday a couple of days back, and thus Nike gifted the young girl 17 pairs of exquisite and high-end Nike shoes. From Air Jordan 6 Retro to Vintage Air Jordans, Stormi's gift collection has seen a pricey pair of shoes. According to the news portal Aceshowbiz, the collection gifted to Stormi is estimated to be around $1,500. The huge price tag on a single pair of shoes itself amounts to premium ownership for those who buy it. A single pair of Air Jordan Retro 6 which featured in Stormi’s collection can go up to $220 approximately. Thus people seemed upset at Kylie for showing off her kid's expensive shoe collection.

Source: Kylie Jenner's Instagram Story

Darcy I just did retweet this . You’re right. Most parents have a challenge getting shoes in addition to trying to pay for housing and food and other necessities.



Thank you for sharing — ladierose4real (@ladierose1021) February 9, 2021

In case you didn’t notice the rich don’t have to pay for much only brag about it. The 20k gifts at the oscars. The poor get poorer while the rich get richer. That family is terrible for our kids and their idea of self worth. It’s all about bling not substance which they all lack — John Thomas (@portlanblazed) February 9, 2021

All these corporations will hit back and show you how much they donate to charities per year. I agree, the optics isn't good. But they're in the business of profits, & they know exactly what they're doing sending shoes to these famous clans. Blame our society of idol worshippers. — Zubac's Burner (@MagicIStheGOAT) February 9, 2021

Hey @Nike I work in a school and found 17 students who are low-income and in need of new shoes. Since you have no problem gifting 17 sneakers to BILLIONAIRES, you should have no problem donating 17 to me for my students! Let me know when you need my info! — Darcy Flynn (@dflyn12) February 9, 2021

@Nike sent Stormi (billionaire family) 17 pairs of sneakers, meanwhile; average kids are running in worn down shoes at school and are expected to pay $100 for a decent pair. — Darcy Flynn (@dflyn12) February 8, 2021

A number of fans took to Twitter to voice out their opinion for the same reason. A fan tagged Nike in her tweet asking them to donate 17 pairs of shoes to 17 kids in her school who come from low-income groups. A number of fans called out the “Rich” for their behaviour and thus sparked a huge debate online after the post by Kylie. Fans also seemed shocked at the apparel range Stormi has and expressed their astonishment for the same. However this isn't the first time Kylie Jenner has showed Stormi’s expensive possessions, a while back the celebrity posted a story on Instagram where Stormi was seen carrying a $27,000 Hermes Kelly handbag on the first day of her school.

