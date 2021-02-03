Where Was 'Gilmore Girls' Filmed? All About The Lauren Graham, Alexis Bledel Starrer

Gilmore Girls was a popular American television series based on the lives of Lorelai Gilmore and her daughter Rory Gilmore. The show was created by Amy Sherman-Palladino and starred Lauren Graham, Alexis Bledel, Scott Patterson, Kelly Bishop, Edward Herrmann, Melissa McCarthy, Keiko Agena, and Yanic Truesdale in lead roles. The original series ran from 2000 to 2007. The team of Gilmore Girls had also come together for a revival mini-series in 2016 which aired on Netflix. Read on to know about Gilmore Girls filming location.

Where was Gilmore Girls filmed?

ALSO READ| What Time Does 'DeMarcus Family Rules' Release On Netflix? See Details Here

According to IMDb, the Gilmore Girls series was filmed majorly at Burbank, California at the Warner Bros Studios. The WB studios is a well-known place as many popular tv shows have been filmed here. This include shows like Friends, Pretty Little Liars among others.

Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, California,

As reported on travelpulse, locations like Luke’s Diner, Doozie's Market, Rory's high school, gazebo area and the Secret Bar were filmed in WB studios sets itself. The WB studio tour can take one through many of the popular shoot locations from the series. See some pictures from WB studios.

ALSO READ| Alia Bhatt Plays 'True Or False', Reveals Love For Shopping, Workout Routine & Vacay Plans

Stars Hollow, Connecticut

Filming of Gilmore Girls which is set in Stars Hollow Connecticut is actually located in WB studios itself. In reality, there is no town as Stars Hollow in Connecticut. This famous location is also located at Burbank, CA.

Greystone Mansion

As reported on travelpulse, the scenes from Chilton, as well as Rory's school were filmed at Greystone Mansion. The mansion is located in Beverly Hills.

Gilmore Girls' main focus is on the relationship between single mother Lorelai Gilmore and her daughter Rory, who live in Stars Hollow, Connecticut, a small fictional town filled with colourful characters. The series explores issues of family, romance, education, friendship, disappointment, and ambition, along with generational divides and social class. The series ended in 2007. But, eight years after the show got cancelled, it was brought back to life by Netflix as a series called Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. This series answered many unanswered questions from the story. But the last episode of the Netflix mini-series also left a cliffhanger for a possible sequel.

ALSO READ| Ariana Grande To Release Deluxe Edition Of Positions With Four Additional Tracks

ALSO READ| Aditi Rao Hydari Flaunts The 'bride Side Of 2021' As She Turns Muse For Sabyasachi

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.