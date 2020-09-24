Who Plays Lord Tewkesbury In 'Enola Holmes'? Know Everything About Louis Partridge Here

Netflix released its most anticipated Millie Brown starrer Enola Holmes on Thursday, September 23. The movie chronicles the story of detective Sherlock’s bold and fearless sister Enola Holmes, who while searching for her missing mother, uses her splendid investigative skill to outsmart her bother. While doing so, she also helps a runaway lord.

The mystery flick based on the book series of the same name has created quite a buzz online. However, one character that has struck a chord with the viewers is Lord Tewkesbury. The young Lord who abandons his family in the film has become a topic of discussion, as he has won several hearts with his charming looks and fine acting prowess. Here’s everything that you need to know about the young actor who plays Lord Tewkesbury in Enola Holmes.

Who has played the role of Lord Tewkesbury in Enola Holmes?

The mystery flick sees Louis Partridge essaying the role of Lord Tewkesbury. He is the young Viscount who ends up running away from his family, after learning the suspicious plans of his family. During his journey, he meets Enola and the two become allies instantly.

Who is Louis Partridge?

According to PopBuzz, Louis Partridge is a 17-year-old actor who was born on June 3, 2003. He hails from Wandsworth, London and has now become one of the emerging British actors of the Hollywood film fraternity.

Louis Partridge’s career

Enola Holmes isn’t Louis Patridge’s debut film. The young actor has previously essayed brief roles in several other movies. He was previously seen as Piero de’ Medici in Medici and has also starred in Paddington 2 playing the character of G-Man. Along with it, he also had a role in Amazon Adventures as Young Henry Bates and now he has appeared alongside Stranger Things fame Millie Bobby Brown the recently released Netflix’s mystery film.

Louis Partridge’s fan reactions:

After the release of the film, the actor has garnered tremendous appreciation from fans. While some have gone crazy behind his charming looks, others loved his acting. Take a look at it here

Louis Partridge’s Instagram profile:

