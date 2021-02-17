Is 'Madea's Farewell Play' On Netflix? Know Where You Can Stream The Show

Madea's Farewell Play premiered on February 16 on BET and is a fun-filled two-hour long watch. It features Cassi Davis as Betty Ann "Aunt Bam" Murphy, David Mann as Leroy S. Brown, Tamela Mann as Cora Jean Simmons-Brown, Alexis Hollins as Darlene Samuels, Anthony Lewis as Devin, Jacobi Brown as Malik Samuels among others. The show saw all the characters making a comeback to celebrate the occasion of Madea’s great-grandson graduating from Law School.

Is Madea's Farewell Play on Netflix?

The show debuted on BET+ last year on August 27 and this year, it premiered on BET. Fans have been excited to watch the two-hour episode. Netflix is known to have shows and movies from all over the world. Madea's Farewell Play hasn't released on Netflix yet.

The show is available online in other regions. As per syracuse.com, fans who don't have access to BET can watch the show on 'fuboTV' which offers 7-day free trial. Other than that, they can also watch it on 'Philo' and 'Sling'. One can also watch the show on Amazon Prime Bet Plus Channel'. One needs to sign up for Prime BET+ Channel to access the show.

Tyler Perry's Madea's farewell play

Tyler Perry who plays the important role in the series retired from his character on stage last year. As per Deadline, BET+ GM Devin Griffin said that Tyler Perry's role as Madea entered the stage and everyone's heart 20 years ago. He also said that they are honoured to have him on stage for his final act with BET+ subscribers. He further added that with the two-hour episode, everyone should enjoy and celebrate family and unity.

Tyler Perry's Madea's farewell play is a laughter riot that goes on for two hours. In the episode, the family wants to spend some good time with Darlene as she is going through a divorce. Darlene is emotionally and financially drained. Malik, on the other hand, can barely pay the tuition fee. As the family throws a graduation party, the drama unfolds when Darlene's ex-husband arrives. This is when Madea tries to fix everything.

