Is Margo Harshman Really In A Wheelchair? Viewers Ask As She Is Back On NCIS

Margo Harshman has returned on-screen along with the Season 18 of NCIS which started airing on January 19, 2021. She plays the character of Delilah McGee on the show and you might have seen her earlier playing Sheldon Cooper’s Assistant Alex Jensen, on The Big Bang Theory. However, Delilah makes very rare appearances on NCIS and thus when she came back in the recent episode and viewers saw her paralysed, they started questioning if she was on a wheelchair in real life, read along to know what the story behind this is.

Is Margo Harshman really in a wheelchair?

Margo Harshman is back as Delilah McGee on the show NCIS as its season 18 commenced on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. Harshman who has been a part of the show for a few years now, however, appears on screen only rarely. Hence, when she came back on in the recent episode as her character went on vacation with her husband, special agent Timothy McGee and was seen paralysed, viewers wondered if Margo is paralysed in real life.

And the answer to this question is No, she is not paralysed in real life. Margo only uses the wheelchair as a prop to support the storyline of her character who became paralysed in Season 11. Delilah lost her ability to walk and landed upon a wheelchair after she was attending a gala that was attacked by a terrorist.

Although fans and viewers are glad to have Delilah back on screen for this season. She has been mentioned several times on the show as Timothy talks about her but was rarely seen on screen. Thus mentioning her felt unnatural and absurd as he was referring to someone who isn’t often seen.

Another character on the show NCIS: New Orleans who uses a wheelchair is Patton Plame, who is portrayed by the actor Daryl Mitchell. The actor has been a part of television and films for a very long time. However, Mitchell is paralysed in real life which was caused by a motorcycle accident in 2001.

